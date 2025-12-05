HM Amit Shah inaugurates 'Swadeshotsav 2025' in Ahmedabad to promote indigenous heritage & entrepreneurship

Ahmedabad, Dec 5 Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, on Friday, inaugurated the 'Swadeshotsav 2025', a national expo organised by Swarnim Jagran Manch and Swarnim Bharat Varsh Foundation, at the Gujarat University Ground in Ahmedabad's Navarangpura.

The event aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of building an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (developed India) by promoting indigenous industry, knowledge and cultural heritage.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi were among the key dignitaries present at the inaugural ceremony.

Following the inauguration, Union Home Minister Shah opened the Swanubhuti Exhibition, showcasing India's 'swadeshi' (indigenous) strength across diverse sectors.

The five-day expo, running from December 5 to 9, 2025, features a series of thematic seminars aimed at fostering awareness, innovation and national self-reliance.

On Day one, sessions included the Environment Resolution Summit.

December 6 will host discussions on Startup Udaan 2025 and the Swadeshi Sankalp Abhiyan.

On December 7, the expo will spotlight the role of women ('Matrushakti') and cybersecurity awareness.

Sessions on Ayurveda and Wellness, and Intellectual Property Rights are scheduled for December 8, followed by discussions on natural and organic farming on the concluding day that is, December 9.

The festival will also feature daily cultural programmes from 7 to 10 p.m., offering visitors a blend of knowledge, art and vibrant swadeshi expressions.

Held on the expansive grounds of Gujarat University, the event aims to promote learning, creativity and indigenous products, drawing participation from scholars, innovators, entrepreneurs and citizens alike.

Office-bearers of the Swarnim Jagran Manch were also present at the event.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Amit Shah, in the presence of Chief Minister Patel, inaugurated the two-day Arth Summit 2025–26 at Mahatma Mandir on Friday.

The summit, jointly organised by NABARD and the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), featured a grand expo which the dignitaries inaugurated before visiting various stalls.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Shah said that the three-part Arth Summit series is envisioned to transform India's rural economy into the strongest pillar of the national economy.

The second edition of the summit, he noted, is being held in Gujarat -- the land of Mahatma Gandhi, who long ago emphasised that India's development can never be complete without uplifting its rural heartland.

Union Minister Shah remarked that agriculture, animal husbandry and cooperation -- the three pillars of rural development -- were neglected for decades after Independence.

Since 2014, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, all three sectors have been revitalised.

To strengthen them further, the combined budget of the Ministries of Rural Development, Agriculture and Cooperation has increased threefold -- from Rs 1.02 lakh crore in 2014 to more than Rs 3.15 lakh crore in 2025–26.

