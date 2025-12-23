HM Amit Shah to address National Cooperative Summit in Panchkula tomorrow

Panchkula, Dec 23 Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd (KRIBHCO) will organise a national cooperative conference, titled “Prosperity through Cooperation -- Role of Cooperatives in Sustainable Agriculture” on Wednesday in Panchkula in Haryana.

It will deliberate on policy and implementation-related aspects to promote sustainable agriculture, expanding the role of primary agricultural credit societies (PACS), ensuring income stability of small and marginal farmers, and strengthening cooperative-based agricultural models in line with the challenges posed by climate change.

Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah will be the chief guest of the conference -- a significant initiative towards realising the visionary concept of “Prosperity through Cooperation” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will participate in the conference as a special guest.

On the occasion, Union Minister Shah will e-inaugurate the Milk Cooling Centre in the Salempur plant in Bhiwani and the HAFED Atta Mill at Jatusana in Rewari.

The Union Minister will also distribute RuPay Platinum Debit Cards among beneficiaries of cooperative banks of Haryana and will also distribute registration certificates to the Presidents of M-PACS established by Haryana KRIBHCO on this occasion.

He will also inaugurate a portal showcasing various activities being undertaken during the International Year of Cooperatives.

The conference will lay special emphasis on the exchange of advanced agricultural knowledge, availability of affordable credit, adoption of modern technologies, and delivery of organic and climate-resilient agricultural practices to farmers through the cooperative framework.

KRIBHCO has, over the years, benefited millions of farmers across the country through fertiliser supply, agricultural advisory services, and farmer-centric initiatives.

The national conference being organised in Panchkula will prove to be an important step towards providing a new direction to the cooperative movement under the International Year of Cooperatives -- 2025.

