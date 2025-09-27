H&M Celebrates A Decade of Fashion in India

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27: H&M marked a spectacular 10-year milestone in India with a landmark event in Mumbai set in Famous Studios, bringing its ethos of liberating fashion for the many to life. The evening brought together fashion, music, and creativity in a celebration that reflected the brand's deep connection with India's dynamic cultural tapestry.

The celebration saw the attendance of India's leading tastemakers, celebrities, and artists in an immersive setting that showcased H&M's creative journey over the last ten years. Turning heads on the red carpet were Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Bhumi Pednekkar, and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor all dressed in striking pieces from the latest H&M Festive Collection. Guests were immersed in a captivating journey through archival installations and interactive zones, showcasing H&M's defining moments as a fashion pioneer, evoking a powerful sense of nostalgia and awe.

The night was set ablaze by show-stopping performances with global artists and style-pioneers. Trailblazing choreographer Usha Jey set the tone with her fearless Bharatanatyam-hip hop fusion, blending energy and movement. Singer-songwriter Priya Ragu followed with a magnetic performance, layering soulful R&B with electrifying rhythm. GRAMMY-nominated Raja Kumari closed the night in a blaze of power, delivering a dynamic set that spanned Bollywood, Rock, and Hip Hop, showcasing her versatility and commanding stage presence.

"Celebrating 10 years in India is an incredibly proud moment for us. Over the past decade, India has embraced H&M with warmth and enthusiasm, and we are delighted to be part of such a vibrant and diverse fashion community. Throughout our journey, we have stayed true to our mission of liberating fashion for the many, catering to the diverse preferences of our customers across India. With H&M Beauty now joining our offering, we're expanding the canvas of self-expression for everyone - and we're just getting started." said Helena Kuylenstierna, Director, H&M India.

The newly launched Festive 2025 Collection, showcased at the event, celebrated modern elegance with striking fabrics, shimmering textures, and dramatic cuts. At the heart of the event was the showcase of H&M Beauty Concept, giving guests an exclusive first look ahead of its official India launch.

Adding to the immersive experience, the event featured a carefully curated culinary journey. The menu and presentation echoed the theme of time and transition, using movement, reflections, and colors to engage the senses in a unique multi-dimensional experience.

The H&M Festive Collection is now available to shop, while the H&M Beauty concept will officially launch across India in stores and online at hm.com on 2 October 2025.

