HMD Brings Festive Cheer: Launches HMD Vibe 5G at Special Price of ₹8,999, Adds HMD 101 & 102 4G to Feature Phone Range

New Delhi [India], September 18: HMD, the maker of human-centric mobile devices today announced the launch of three exciting additions to its portfolio of new devices for the India market the HMD Vibe 5G, HMD 101 4G and HMD 102 4G. The new launches extend HMD's portfolio to meet a wide range of consumer needs, from affordable next-gen 5G performance to compact and reliable 4G feature phones.

HMD Vibe 5G - Start the 5G Journey with Vibe

The HMD Vibe 5G marks HMD's entry into the affordable 5G smartphone category, bringing consumers a combination of powerful processing, smooth visuals, and a capable camera setup.

Key Features:

-Display: 6.67" HD+ HID LCD, 90Hz refresh rate

-Cameras: Rear - 50MP + 2MP | Front - 8MP

-Battery: 5000mAh, 18W fast charging (charger in-box)

-Connectivity: 5G (9 bands)

-Operating System: Android 15 with two years of Quarterly Security Updates

-Processor: Unisoc T760, 6nm, 2.2GHz octa-core

-Memory: 4GB RAM, 4GB Virtual RAM, 128GB ROM

-Additional: 1 Year replacement Guarantee, Dedicated Notification Light, in-box Jelly case

HMD 101 4G and HMD 102 4G- Simple, Reliable 4G Feature Phones

The HMD 101 4G and HMD 102 4G are designed for consumers seeking a dependable device with essential features, easy usability, and 4G connectivity.

Key Features:

-Display: 2" QQVGA

-Connectivity: USB Type-C, Bluetooth, Dual SIM, 4G

-Battery: 1000mAh

-Memory: Supports up to 32GB external memory

-Warranty: 1 Year Replacement Guarantee

-Features: FM Radio (wired/wireless), MP3 player, Cloud apps, Local language support

-Design: Large buttons, torch, lanyard hole

-Colors:

-HMD 101 4G: Dark Blue, Red, Blue

-HMD 102 4G: Dark Blue, Red, Purple

-HMD 102 4G additionally has QVGA camera with flash, stylish design matching color keypad

Commenting on the launch, Ravi Kunwar, VP and CEO, HMD India & APAC, said, "The HMD Vibe 5G, HMD 101 4G and HMD 102 4G are designed to meet the evolving needs of our consumers. With HMD Vibe 5G smartphone, we are making next-generation connectivity more accessible, and with the HMD 101 4G and HMD 102 4G, we continue to deliver the simplicity and reliability that many users value in their everyday lives."

Availability:

The HMD Vibe 5G is being launched at a special festive price of ₹8,999. Alongside, the HMD 101 4G and HMD 102 4G will be available at introductory prices of ₹1,899 and ₹2,199 respectively. The devices will also be available in India through leading retail stores major e-commerce platforms and HMD.com starting 11th September, 2025.

Stay tuned for more details on the exciting milestones HMD has planned for 2025.

About HMD

We are HMD, Human Mobile Devices. At HMD, we start by tuning into what people really want. Our consumers are passionate about the planet, often feel swamped by digital overload, and are keeping a close eye on their budget. That's why we are thrilled to be Europe's largest smartphone maker, championing repair-at-home phones, and a go-to for much needed digital time out.

Coming this year, you can expect to see a new portfolio of HMD original mobile devices, as well as Nokia phones and exciting new partnerships. For further information, see www.hmd.com

