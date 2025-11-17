HMPL Emerges as Infrastructure Powerhouse with Strategic Capital Infusion and Robust Growth Trajectory

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. (HMPL), a BSE-listed infrastructure and engineering company headquartered in Mumbai, has solidified its position as a diversified industrial platform with significant growth momentum, combining operational excellence with strategic capital deployment across highways, civil EPC works, shipyard services, and emerging oil and gas sectors. The company’s recent financial performance and institutional investor activities underscore its trajectory as a future-ready platform positioned at the convergence of infrastructure, energy, and industrial technology.

The company’s financial trajectory demonstrates consistent operational resilience, with full-year FY25 results reflecting net sales of Rs 638 crore and net profit of Rs 40 crore. Building on this foundation, the half-yearly results for H1FY26 reported net sales of Rs 282.13 crore with a net profit of Rs 3.86 crore, while Q2FY26 specifically recorded net sales of Rs 102.11 crore. This performance underscores HMPL’s ability to maintain scalable growth while navigating complex, capital-intensive project environments that define India’s infrastructure development landscape.

Reinforcing its strategic growth agenda, HMPL successfully completed a preferential allotment of 4,91,000 equity shares at Rs 30 per share to non-promoter investors Dilip Keshrimal Sanklecha and Vaibhav Dimri, following warrant conversions. This capital infusion, coupled with an earlier allotment of 12,50,000 equity shares to Seabird Leasing and Finvest Private Limited, has elevated HMPL’s issued and paid-up capital to Rs 23,33,39,910, positioning the company for accelerated expansion across its diversified portfolio while maintaining a robust capital structure with 79,61,850 warrants still convertible.

The investment community has responded with notable enthusiasm to HMPL’s strategic positioning. Foreign Institutional Investors significantly increased their confidence in the company, accumulating 55,72,348 shares during September 2025 to raise their collective stake to 23.84 percent compared to June 2025, reflecting strong institutional recognition of the company’s growth potential. Trading at a PE multiple of 17x against the sectoral average of 42x, HMPL presents compelling valuation metrics for discerning investors seeking exposure to India’s infrastructure and energy sectors.

With a market capitalization exceeding Rs 700 crore, HMPL’s stock performance has delivered exceptional returns to investors, appreciating 130 percent over two years and 220 percent over three years, while demonstrating a remarkable 17,500 percent appreciation over five years from Rs 0.18 to Rs 31.70 per share. This exceptional value creation, underpinned by execution excellence and strategic clarity across nationally significant projects, positions HMPL as a compelling infrastructure platform for stakeholders seeking exposure to India’s long-term growth narrative.

