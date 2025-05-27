HMT Industrial Fair 2025 Wrap-Up: A Powerful Convergence of Industry, Innovation, and Impact

SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 27: The HMT Industrial Fair 2025, held on May 25 at HMT Industrial Park, Lalru, concluded with resounding success, bringing together over 40 leading industries and thousands of stakeholders from across India for a day of powerful networking, collaboration, and industrial advancement.

From B2B and B2G connections to cutting-edge showcases in Steel, Pharma, Agri-Tech, and beyond, the event offered a vibrant platform for dialogue, deal-making, and the exchange of innovative ideas.

* Highlights of the Fair:

40+ Industry Exhibitors across manufacturing, agriculture technology, healthcare, and engineering sectors

2,500+ Attendees including entrepreneurs, government officials, business leaders, and investors

Strategic B2B & B2G Meetings, opening up new partnerships and procurement opportunities

Live Demonstrations and exhibits of new technologies, machinery, and sustainable practices

Media Reach: The event garnered coverage across business news channels and digital platforms.

"The turnout, enthusiasm, and exchange of ideas exceeded our expectations," said Meghraj Garg, reflecting on the success of the fair.

Further emphasizing HMT's long-term vision, Sudharshan Singla added, "HMT remains committed to empowering industry clusters and enabling real-world collaboration."

