hmtv and The Hans India honored 75 doctors from across the country in the first-of-its-kind 75 Under 75 event in Hyderabad

August 27: For the first time, approximately 75 eminent doctors from across India were honoured at the ’75 Under 75 Doctors’ event hosted by Hyderabad Media Television (hmtv) and The Hans India as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate India’s 75th year of independence. The doctors were honoured for their heroic efforts during the coronavirus pandemic and for curing a large number of sick people.

At the glittering ceremony held in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Telangana’s Health Minister Harish Rao Tanneru felicitated all the 75 doctors from government and private hospitals with the ’75 Under 75′ titles.

For the first time since the Coronavirus pandemic, hmtv and The Hans India organized a special title function to honour 75 renowned doctors from various medical fields with the title ’75 Under 75′ in recognition of their services to the nation on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day celebration. The 75 Under 75 titles represent freedom from illness, cancer, cardiac arrest, AIDS, and complex diseases.

Shri Harish Rao Tanneru, Telagana’s Health Minister, said, “hmtv and The Hans India are always at the forefront in rendering their social responsibility. It was overwhelming for me to witness 75 doctors from various states being felicitated with the title for their hard work and dedication.”

Harish Rao praised the efforts of doctors from private and government hospitals who worked around the clock during COVID-19 to save as many lives as possible and assist people in need. “During the pandemic, doctors and health workers put their lives in danger and were separated from their families for months.” All this was done to help the patients and save their lives. We are grateful for your courage, sacrifices, and unwavering support for patients during the pandemic.” Rao informed that Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekar Rao has done serious efforts to strengthen the medical sector in Telangana in the last eight years. “There were 17,000 beds in the hospitals in 2014, which increased to 27,000 beds. The government has provided oxygen facilities for all hospital beds”.

“The three-tier system in Telangana hospitals has been upgraded to five-tier,” Harish Rao added. The government is working to establish a medical college and a nursing college in each Telangana district. In addition, the government intends to increase the number of MBBS seats from 850 to 3,740. Telangana has become a medical tourism hub, with a large number of patients coming from other countries for treatment.”

Shri G.Ranjith Reddy MP graced the event as Guest of Honor.

“This was our small contribution to encourage deserving doctors from private and government hospitals across the country for their exemplary services rendered during the pandemic,” said Lakshmi Rao, CEO of hmtv. “hmtv and The Hans India will continue their social service by honouring the nation’s unsung heroes who help people in various ways.”

Here is the List of Doctors Awarded with hmtv 75 under 75 Title:

Dr. Raja Rao – Superintendent, Gandhi Hospital Dr. B. Bhaskar Rao – MBBS, DNB – Cardiothoracic Surgery Dr. M. V. Rao – MBBS, MD – General Medicine, General Physician, Internal Medicine Dr. Gopichand Mannam – MBBS, FRCS – General Surgery Padma Shri Dr. Manjula Anagani – MBBS, MD – Obstetrics & Gynaecology Dr. K V V N Raju – MBBS, MS – General Surgery, MCh – Surgical Oncology Dr.B. Nagendra – General Surgeon, Superintendent, Osmania Hospital Dr. R V Prabhakara Rao – MBBS, DA, PGDHHM, PGDMLS – CEO, Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital Dr. Mahaboob Khan – Superintendent, Government chest hospital Dr. A. V. Gurava Reddy – MBBS, DNB, M.Ch – Orthopaedics, FRCS – Trauma & Orthopedic Surgery, Sunshine Hospitals Dr G V Rao – Chief of Surgical Gastroenterology, AIG Hospitals Dr. Srinivasulu Talacheru – MBBS, MD (Gen Medicine), Sravani Hospitals Dr. Mohana Vamsy CH – MBBS, DNB, MCh – Surgical Oncology, FRCS – General Surgery, Diploma in Laparoscopy Dr. Vunnam Krishna Prasad Rao – MD (Pediatrics), Fellowship in Neonatology (Australia) Managing Director, Ankura hospital for women & children Dr. Sathya Sindhuja – Chakrasiddh, Holistic Healing Dr. Rajah V Koppala – MBBS, MD – Radio Diagnosis Interventional Radiologist Dr. Ashwini Annam – MBBS, MD, DGO, Senior Consultant Gynaecologist, Sravani Hospitals Dr. P Ranganadham – Senior Neurosurgeon Dr. Kishore B Reddy – MBBS, D.Ortho, MS(Ortho), FBST, FMSO, DTB (Musculo Skeletal Oncology) Dr. Vinodh Madireddy – MBBS, DNB (Radiation Oncology) FRCR – Director of Radiation Oncology, Medicover Hospitals Dr. G.J. Benjamin – Senior Oncologist, MNJ Cancer Hospital Dr.A. Zakir Ali – MBBS, DNB (Nuclear Medicine) Dr. Sharath Chandra Reddy – MCh – Plastic Surgery, MRCS (UK), MS – General Surgery, MBBS Dr. Bhargavi Arun. R – MBBS, MD (Pediatrics) New Born Specialist, Metro Care Hospitals Dr. Veda Prakash Gowda – MBBS, MS – Orthopaedics, DNB – Orthopaedic Surgery, MRCS (UK), FRCS – Trauma & Orthopaedic Surgery Dr. Rakesh Reddy – MBBS MD [Internal medicine] Consultant physician Dr. Jayini P Rammohen – MBBS, MS – Orthopaedics, Joint Replacement Surgeon, Orthopedist Dr. Manoj Kumar Singh – MBBS, MD – General Medicine, DNB – General Medicine, DM – Neurology, Neurologist Dr. Naveen Chettupalli – MBBS, DNB – Paediatrics – Sravani Hospitals Dr. AGK Ghokle – MS, MCH (CMC VELLORE ), DNB, SMP (IMC) Dsc (HONS) Apollo Hospitals Dr. Rinki Tiwari – Founder & Clinical Director, Origin Fertility clinic & research center Dr. Sushma Peruri – MS FISCP Consultant General, Laparoscopic and Colorectal Surgeon, Sravani Hospitals Dr. Sudhir Davala – MBBS, DNB Family Medicine (MRCGP International), Leela Multispeciality Hospitals Dr. Rooma Sinha – MBBS, MD DNB, FICOG &MICOG, PGDMLS, MNAMS Apollo Hospitals Dr. Prasad Neelam – MBBS, MS,M.Ch. Surgical Gastroenterology, Sravani Hospitals Dr. Siva Nagini Yalavarthi – BDS, MDS – Prosthodontics Implantologist, Prosthodontist Dr. Naresh Kumar Gajjala – MBBS, MS, M Ch (Neurosurgery), FNES, FNR Consultant Neurosurgeon, TX Hospitals Dr. S Mahesh Kumar – BAMS, MD – Ayurveda Medicine, Sri Veda Sushruta Ayurveda Dr Imron Subhan – Consultant & Head of Emergency Medicine, Apollo Hospitals Dr. Divyasree P – MBBS, MD – Dermatology, Venerology & Leprosy, Dermatologist, Trichologist, Cosmetologist Dr. Annapurna, Founder and Medical Director, Arshi Skin and Hair Clinics Dr. Nanda Kishore – BPTH – BPT, MPTH – MPT, Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Physiotherapy. Dr. Chinnababu Sunkavalli M.S., M.Ch (Surgical Oncology), FIAGES, PDCR Dr.Suma Prasad – MBBS, DGO, MD – Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Infertility Specialist, Laparoscopic Surgeon (Obs & Gyn) Dr Pottabathula Vinod Kumar – MBBS, MD PEDIATRICS, FELLOWSHIP IN NEONATOLOGY (PGPN, BOSTON USA) Dr. Shankar – Superintendent Fever Hospital, Hyderabad Dr. B Lakshmi Divya “MBBS, MD – Dermatology, Venereology & Leprosy, Dermatologist, Trichologist Dr. Madhu Varanasi – BHMS, Osmania, Homeopathy Dr. C. Chandra Sekhar – Vascular & Endo Vascular surgeon, DNB, FIVS, MCH Dr. Naresh Dude – MBBS DNB, Consultant Pulmonologist, TX Hospitals Dr. Anjaneyulu Reddy – MBBS, MS Orthopedic fellowship Dr. Karri Swamy – MBBS, MD, Radiology Dr. Linga Raju – Addl Director, Ayush Dr.Vijaya Deepika – MD, MBBS, Dermatologist, Trichologist, Cosmetologist Dr. Rahul V Chetan – MBBS, MCh – Urology, Urologist Dr Maalavika Appasani – MS OBGYN Consultant Aesthetic & Functional Gynaecologist Dr. Jalaja Senior – Gynaecologist, Additional Superintendent, King Koti Hospital Dr. Hari Priya – Superintendent – Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad Dr. N Sudhakar Rao – CONSULTANT ENDOCRINOLOGIST Dr Deepthi Devarakonda – MS Gen Surgery, Mch Plastic Surgery Consultant aesthetic and Plastic Surgeon Eternelle Aesthetics Dr. P.S.S. Mounika – Emergency medicine Ln. Dr. Kommu Shankar Rao – MBBS, Osmania Dr. Mohammad Fazalunnisa – MBBS, DGO, Clinical head Hira fertility center Dr. Sunitha – Sr Gynaecologist, King Koti Hospital Dr. Venkata Subbiah Clinical Psychologist, Errgadda Mental Hospital, Hyderabad Dr. Ram Singh – General Surgeon, Osmania Hospital Dr. Ravi Kumar – HOD & Prof Dept of Paediatrics Niloufer Hospital Dr. Dandepu Baswanandam – BHMS, (OSM) MD Homeo Physician Dr. Jay Krishna – RMO Gandhi Hospital Dr. Venkat – DMHO, Hyderabad Dr. Ramesh – Professor of General Surgeon, Osmania Hospital Dr. Muralidar Babi – MBBS MD (CMC Vellore), Assistant professor, Cardiac Rehab Specialist, ESIC Medical College hospital Sanathnagar Dr.K.S.Chandra Shekar Reddy – RMO, Deputy Civil Surgeon Fever Hospital, Hyderabad Dr. Sowjanya – Sr. Oncologist, MNJ Cancer Hospital Dr U. Saikiran – MS Ortho, Sri Gayathri Life Care Multispecialty Hospital, Nizamabad

