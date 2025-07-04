PNN

New Delhi [India], July 4: HOAC FOODS INDIA LIMITED, a primarily engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of high-quality natural food products under the brand name "HARIOM", offering a diverse range that includes chakki atta (wheat flour), organic herbs and spices, unpolished pulses, grains, and cold-pressed yellow mustard oil, has successfully raised ₹1,000.00 Lakhs through its first-ever Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). The QIP, launched on June 30, 2025, and closed on July 03, 2025, saw significant interest from investors, underscoring strong confidence in the company's strategic vision and market position.

HOAC Foods India Limited allocated 4,97,250 equity shares, each with a face value of ₹10, to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at an issue price of ₹201 per share. This pricing represents a discount of approximately 5.00% to the QIP floor price of ₹210.64 per share, as determined by SEBI regulations. The QIP was fully subscribed, reflecting the high demand and investor confidence in HOAC Foods India Limited.

Investors participating in this QIP include NINE ALPS OPPORTUNITY FUND, HOLANI VENTURE CAPITAL FUND, MILI CAPITAL INVESTMENT TRUST, PARADISE MOON INVESTMENT FUND I, MONEYWISE FINANCIALSERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED, SWYOM INDIA ALPHA FUND, CHANAKYA OPPORTUNITIES FUND 1, Beacon Stone Capital VCC - Beacon Stone I, SAINT CAPITAL FUND.

The proceeds from the QIP will be strategically deployed to accelerate HOAC Foods India Limited growth plans. These include funding working capital requirement for the expected rapid growth in the coming years.

Commenting on the fund raise, Mr. Rambabu Thakur, Managing Director said: "The overwhelming response to our QIP from investors is a testament to their trust in HOAC Foods India Limited vision and strategy. The successful completion of this QIP, marks a pivotal moment in our journey. The raised capital will fortify our working capital requirements and ensure to maintain robust growth momentum."

The Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs) to the QIP issue were GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited.

"Mahek Sejwani from GYR Capital said, 'GYR Capital is proud to have successfully closed the QIP of HOAC India Ltd., marking yet another milestone in our association. From a successful IPO to scaling exports and now institutional fundraising, HOAC's journey reflects consistent growth and strategic execution."

