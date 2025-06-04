HOAC Foods India Limited Reports Robust FY25 Performance with 143% Surge in Profit After Tax

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 4: HOAC Foods India Limited has announced its financial results for FY25, showcasing a remarkable 142.68% year-on-year (YoY) growth in Profit After Tax (PAT), which reached Rs248.36 lakhs. The company also reported a 70.45% YoY increase in total revenue, climbing to Rs2,664.07 lakhs. Reflecting its strong financial foundation, HOAC Foods' net worth surged by an impressive 239.56% YoY to Rs1,138 lakhs, underlining sustained growth and operational efficiency.

Highlights

* Revenue from Operations grew by 69.4% YoY to Rs2,647.66 lakhs in FY25, driven by strong business expansion and consistent customer demand.

* EBITDA more than doubled, rising by 134.0% YoY to Rs425.28 lakhs, with EBITDA margin improving from 11.63% to 15.96%, reflecting operational efficiency and cost control.

* Profit After Tax (PAT) surged 142.7% YoY to Rs248.36 lakhs, with PAT margin expanding to 9.38% from 6.55% last year.

* Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at Rs6.76, registering a 74.2% YoY increase over FY24.

* Net Worth jumped 239.6% YoY to Rs1,138.38 lakhs, indicating a significantly strengthened balance sheet and capital base.

Recent Business Developments

1. Distribution & Market Expansion

* Delhi Region:

- Expanded distribution network in North Delhi with a partner covering 200+ retail counters.

- Initiated another distribution partnership with coverage of 400+ retail counters, currently supplying to 100 outlets.

- Products placed in an additional 100 general trade outlets, taking the total to 200 third-party stores in Delhi NCR.

* Other Regions:

- Entered Dausa, Rajasthan, marking the first expansion outside Delhi NCR.

- Continues expanding across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and beyond.

2. Retail & Franchise Development

* opened a new franchise store in Gurugram, a prime location in Delhi NCR.

* Launched 5 to 6 new retail stores in Delhi NCR in FY24-25.

* Opened additional franchise and retail stores in key Delhi locations.

3.B2B & Infrastructure Enhancements

* Launched the first B2B office in Delhi to strengthen wholesale and distribution operations.

* Established HOAC Exports Private Limited, a new subsidiary focused on global markets.

* Set up a 5,000 sq. ft. modern warehouse to support international trade.

* Commenced exports to the Middle East, Europe, and the UK.

4. Production & Technology Upgrades

* Installed a state-of-the-art grain cleaning machine in its production unit.

* Opened a new manufacturing facility in Gurugram with:

- 475,200 kg/year spice production

- 219,960 liters/year oil production

* Upgrading cold-pressed mustard oil production capacity from 200 to 1,000 liters/day, including:

- Cold-pressed black mustard oil

- Cold-pressed yellow mustard oil

5. Product Launches & Portfolio Expansion

* Introducing 4 new products:

- Black Mustard Oil

- Coconut Powder

- Chai Patti (Tea)

- Bedmipoori Atta

* launched new product categories:

- "VegRoot" - available in stores and online

- "Dry Fruits" - includes Cashews, Almonds, Walnuts, Raisins

* Products are currently available in Delhi NCR, with plans for nationwide rollout.

6. Strategic Collaborations

* Partnered with Country Delight, supplying:

- 3,511 bags of MP Sharbati Flour over 1.5 months

- Ongoing daily supply of 100-150 bags.

7. Sales Performance

* Reported strong growth:

- 66% increase in sales (Oct-Dec 2024 vs. Oct-Dec 2023)

- 57% growth for April-Dec 2024 period YoY

* Successfully listed products on Amazon India.

Reflecting on the company's achievements in FY25, Mr. Rambabu Thakur - Managing Director and CEO expressed, "We are very happy with our strong results this year. Thanks to good planning and growing our business in important areas, we have achieved record growth in sales and profits. Better efficiency and new products have helped us improve our margins and build a stronger financial position. This success motivates us to keep growing in a steady and sustainable way while making our customers happy. We will continue adding new products and reaching more people, and we are confident that we will keep doing well and create value for everyone involved."

