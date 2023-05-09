Hogar Controls successfully showcased next gen home automation products and solutions at Smart Home Expo 2023 in Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 9 (/BusinessWire India): Hogar Controls launched Atrio Connect and Atrio Connect+, the company's newest flagship collection of door locks devised with a Video Camera feature to provide advanced security and safety to individuals.

Hogar Controls has unveiled Gold and Silver, their newest addition to the Smart Touch Panel series.

Founded by Vishnu Malikireddy, Hogar Controls offer a range of innovative, intuitive, and stylish products that incorporate cutting-edge technology and design thinking to simplify the lives of homeowners, retailers, and professional integrators.

Hogar Controls, a global IoT company with a design-first approach and delivering robust solutions for smart homes, has showcased an all-new range of Smart Touch Panels, World-class Controllers, Digital Door Locks, and Smart Curtain Motors at the Smart Home Expo 2023. Smart Home Expo, India's largest and most comprehensive trade show and conference, from the 4th, 5th, and 6th May 2023 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. This expo showcased game-changing Smart Home Technology, Home/Building Automation, Audio-Video, and other exciting technologies.

Hogar Controls, the US-based company which has set up its assembling unit in Hyderabad in 2019, has been committed to the Indian market and now expediting the process of even manufacturing custom-designed products for the Indian market. It combines cutting-edge technology and designs thinking to offer homeowners, retailers, and professional integrators a range of innovative, intuitive, and stylish products.

A three-day expo was held on May 4th - 6th with exhibitors and industry experts sharing their insights and knowledge, providing the industry with the opportunity to engage with and collaborate with other stakeholders, accelerating the home and interior industry growth in India, and contributing to its development.

Hogar Controls as part of the brand's commitment to excellence, Hogar Controls has launched two new product variants in the existing products category.

Gold and Silver Smart Touch Panels

Hogar Controls is proud to launch two new variants in their smart touch panel range - the Gold and Silver. With a power rating of 110 - 240V and humidity of 0-90%, these touch panels are heat- and shock-proof and easy to install, without the need for additional wiring. Their elegant engravable touch buttons offer toggle or momentary mode for scene control, making it easy to customize your environment to your specific needs. With features like these, Hogar's Gold and Silver touch panels are the perfect addition to any home.

Atrio Connect and Atrio Connect Smart Door Lock

Introducing the Atrio Connect and Atrio Connect+, Hogar Controls' newest flagship collection of smart door locks with a Video Camera feature. Enjoy convenience, control, and peace of mind knowing that your home security is taken care of with these advanced security door locks. With features such as Low-Power Warning, Scramble Code, Secure Lock, and Scratch and Tamper Proof. Hogar Control's all-new Smart Indoor Locks are enabled with multi-unlocking modules that include fingerprint, password, physical key, app unlock, and card access. you can rest assured that your home is secure. Get these door locks now through Hogar Controls Authorized Trade Partners in India and upgrade your home security today.

Jaspreet Singh Bhatia, Vice President - Hogar Controls, said, "We are delighted to participate in the Smart Home Expo and showcase our exclusive range of home automation solutions to customers. With the smart home automation market primed for considerable expansion, we are poised to revolutionize the concept of connected living with our core smart home products. Our product line caters to all customers and needs, including a high-end range for HNI communities, a mid-range range to appeal to a wider customer base, and a retrofit range for easy installation in any existing switchboard without extensive wiring or remodeling. We are proud to announce the launch of our new variants in the existing product category. We are confident that our products and services will benefit customers as they strive to achieve a comfortable, connected lifestyle. We look forward to meeting and engaging with customers and providing them with a comprehensive smart home experience."

Wi-Fi-enabled Smart Touch Panels

With a design-first approach and as a part of holistic smart home solutions, Hogar's touch panel series includes product variants under the Prima and Prima+ series. The company, which so far focused on catering to the HNI community and hospitality sector with high-end smart touch panels that work on Z-Wave technology has now introduced a new Wi-Fi-enabled product variant under the Prima series. Retaining its premium look and build quality of the products, the company has showcased is new Wi-Fi variant, primarily targeting builders and the upper-middle / middle-class segment. The Wi-Fi series smart touch panels are compatible with any smartphone and voice-controlled via amazon Alexa or google assistant on supported devices via sensors.

World-class Smart Controllers

Hogar Controls intends to redefine connected living with the launch of their next-generation world-class Smart Controllers - (1) Turbo and (2) Bolt. Both devices help in setting up seamless connectivity and faster processing amongst all the smart devices. Configured to either a local network or to the cloud, the Smart Controllers allow the user to operate all connected devices via the Hogar Pro App. While the Turbo Hub can connect over 232+ Z-Wave devices, Bolt Hub connects up to 60+ Z-Wave devices.

Smart Curtain Motors

The smart curtain motors that come in two product families, VEIL and REGALE can be installed, configured, and included in your smart home eco-system in just 2 minutes. The new built-in automation control feature adds to the plug-and-play and lets the user control and schedule the curtains and blinds with predefined auto modes, supporting different lengths and to the scale of 75%, 50%, and 25% through the Hogar SE App. These motors can also be used standalone, without any separate Automation System, and can be controlled via voice through Google & Alexa. The uniquely designed efficient motors offer high & balanced torque for smooth movement and operates almost at negligible noise levels, thus making Hogar Smart Curtain range the best-in-class in its category.

Digital Door Locks

Hogar Controls all-new Smart Indoor Locks are enabled with multi-unlocking modules that include fingerprint, password, physical key, app unlock, and card access. While the door lock modules are waterproof, moisture-proof and mildew-proof, high and low temperature, vibration, and aging tests are thoroughly conducted to make the product adapt to any harsh environment. The combined unlocking and double function feature strengthens the security level of the lock and makes the door highly secure.

Focused on building the omni-channel business in the home automation market, Hogar Controls has inaugurated its first exclusive Hogar Controls Experience Centre in Delhi. The experience center houses a highly curated range of smart home products and solutions and offers the customers a firsthand experience of smart home living under one roof.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/BusinessWire India)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor