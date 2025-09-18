Hoi and EaseMyTrip join hands to redefine Airport dining with India's first smart rewards ecosystem

New Delh [India], September 18 : Hoi, India's pioneering travel-tech platform revolutionising airport experiences, has announced a strategic partnership with EaseMyTrip, one of the leading online travel-tech platforms, to launch India's first-of-its-kind Smart Kiosk Rewards Program. This innovative initiative transforms routine airport dining into a value-driven travel experience, addressing the dual challenges of airport wait times and travel cost optimisation.

According to a company release, the program leverages Hoi's cutting-edge contactless food-ordering kiosks across Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, and Goa's Manohar International Airport, enabling passengers to bypass traditional queues while earning instant travel rewards. Every kiosk order generates an immediate ₹500 EaseMyTrip coupon delivered directly to the passenger's WhatsApp, while a monthly draw awards one fortunate traveller a ₹5,000 EaseMyTrip voucher creating anticipation and engagement throughout the journey.

Running for a period of three months, the program has already transformed the travel experience for over 5,000 passengers, demonstrating significant traction and passenger adoption across Hoi's airport network. The initiative represents a paradigm shift in airport monetisation, moving beyond traditional transactional relationships to create an integrated ecosystem where dining, technology, and future travel planning converge seamlessly.

Commenting on this partnership, Dhruv Godara, Deputy CEO of Hoi said, "This collaboration with EaseMyTrip represents our vision of airports as dynamic ecosystems rather than mere transit points. By integrating real-time rewards with our contactless dining solutions, we're fundamentally reimagining how passengers interact with airport services. Every meal becomes an investment in their next journey, creating a continuous cycle of value that extends far beyond the current trip. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to transform airports into intelligent, rewarding environments that anticipate and enhance every aspect of the passenger experience."

On this collaboration, Rikant Pittie, CEO and Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip commented, "EaseMyTrip has always focused on creating travel experiences that are not just convenient but also rewarding. Our partnership with Hoi takes this vision inside the airport, transforming something as routine as dining into an opportunity for value creation. By offering instant rewards and travel benefits at the point of consumption, we are ensuring that every journey with EaseMyTrip begins even before take-off. This initiative reflects our commitment to innovation and to make every step of the travel experience smarter, more engaging, and customer-centric."

The company release stated that this partnership marks a significant milestone in Hoi's expanding ecosystem of integrated airport services. Beyond the Smart Kiosk Rewards Program, Hoi's comprehensive platform delivers real-time flight tracking with unprecedented accuracy through direct integration with Airport Flight Information Display Systems, intelligent baggage updates, AI-powered passenger assistance, premium Meet & Greet services, and duty-free integration, all designed to create a seamlessly connected travel experience.

According to company information, Hoi is revolutionising the passenger experience across major airports in India through its innovative platform that seamlessly integrates with airport infrastructure systems. EaseMyTrip (listed on NSE and BSE) is one of India's largest online travel-tech platforms in terms of air ticket bookings, as per the Crisil Report-Assessment of the OTA Industry in India (Feb 2021).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor