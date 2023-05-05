Hoichoi's "Mohomaya" to launch soon with Deerghoi Paul in the lead role

New Delhi [India], May 5 (/SRV): Hoichoi is all prepared to launch its latest web series, "Mohomaya", a captivating murder mystery that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Adding to the excitement is the casting of the talented and popular actor Deerghoi Paul, who will be taking on the lead role in the series. Produced by Sahana Dutta and directed by the renowned Kamaleswar Mukherjee, "Mohomaya" is set to be a visually stunning and thrilling narrative that explores the darker sides of humty. Joining Deerghoi are the immensely talented Swastika Mukherjee, Ananya Chatterjee, and Bipul Patra, who are set to deliver outstanding performances in their prominent roles.

Deerghoi, who is a regular household name in Bengal, is thrilled to be a part of this intense and mind-blowing series. She has been preparing for her character by attending acting workshops in Kolkata and working with top-notch trainers to bring out the best in her performance. Her dedication to the role is evident, as she leaves no stone unturned in making her character look more realistic and relatable to her audience.

The team "Mohomaya" has planned a grand "Muhurat" before the shooting commences in Kolkata. Director Kamaleswar Mukherjee is confident that the series will be liked by all and has promised that it will be very interesting and entertaining with lots of intense and mind-blowing scenes performed by the most talented and experienced actors and actresses from the industry.

Deerghoi is excited to share screen space with her co-stars and cannot wait for the shoot to start. She is putting in every effort to do justice to her role and is hopeful that her audience will love her work and the web series.

The shoot for "Mohomaya" is scheduled to begin next month, and the series will be released during Durga Pujas. The launch of this thrilling new web series is sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats and leave them wanting more.

