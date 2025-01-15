HoLEP Awareness at Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road: Advanced Solution for Elderly with Enlarged Prostate

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 15: Manipal Hospitals Sarjapur Road recently hosted an awareness session on Holmium Laser Enucleation of the Prostate (HoLEP), an advanced and minimally invasive surgical procedure for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH). The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 100+ elderly men and women, focusing on educating the public about recognizing early signs of an enlarged prostate and the importance of timely medical intervention to avoid BPH complications.

Commonly known as an enlarged prostate, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia is a condition that commonly occurs among men over the age of 50. The prostate gland, situated below the bladder, enlarges or swells up and obstructs the urethra. This causes urinary difficulties and symptoms of frequent urination, a weak urinary stream, difficulty starting urination and emptying the bladder, nighttime awakenings, and even urinary retention. Studies say that by the age of 80 years, almost 80% of men develop an enlarged prostate that requires medical attention.

The session delved into the intricacies of HoLEP, a minimally invasive surgical technique that utilizes a holmium laser to remove excess prostate tissue precisely. Dr. Manohar Bhadrappa, Senior Consultant - Chief of Urology, Renal Transplant Surgery & Uro Oncology Surgery, and Dr. Harsha R, Associate Consultant - Urology and Renal Transplant Surgery addressed the audience and shed light on BPH symptoms, risks of leaving it untreated, and the significant advantages of HoLEP in improving patient outcomes.

Dr. Manohar Bhadrappa noted, "HoLEP is a revolutionary laser procedure which has transformed how we manage an enlarged prostate and offer patients significant improvements in their quality of life. Unlike traditional prostate surgery or TURP, HoLEP ensures precision in removing excess prostate tissue, reduces tissue damage, and allows for a much faster recovery. This procedure is especially beneficial for elderly patients or those who are on blood thinners like aspirin, as it is heart-friendly and reduces the risk of cardiac-related complications. Most of my patients experience immediate relief from their BPH symptoms and are discharged from the hospital within 24 hours."

Dr. Harsha R elaborated, "Prostatic enlargement occurs as men age due to the effects of dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a derivative of testosterone, which stimulates the growth of prostate cells, leading to an increase in prostate size. If left untreated, BPH may lead to complications like urinary retention, infections, kidney damage, and, in severe cases, renal failure. Sometimes, many patients with enlarged prostates may show no significant symptoms. Thus, it's important for older people to undergo yearly rectal exams and consult a urologist for timely treatment. Early identification and management (lifestyle modifications, medications, or surgery) can help prevent long-term complications from prostate conditions."

The session also emphasized the importance of early diagnosis and advanced diagnostic tools like PSA profiling and uroflowmetry in identifying the need for medical or surgical intervention. Attendees had an insightful discussion with the doctors about various lifestyle modifications and treatment options for BPH to regain control and independence even in their golden years.

