Holly & Bolly Multilingual Film "FrAImed", Film distribution and presented by VCC Studios Worldwide and Casadelic Pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4: Scott Z Adler, Ryan Curtis, Justin Folger, Hari Vishnu, V Neha Sharma, Rakesh Zaveri, Harshveer Srivastava, Ashish Mathur, Rajesh Pandey and Vamana Chalana Chitra Studios (Vcc Studios) CMO Ashit Sharma addressed the media. The event also saw the presence of Sonia Birje, BN Tiwari

In a symphony of intrigue, suspense, and cinematic grandeur, Ryan Curtis announces his magnum opus, "FrAImed" - an explosive narrative that fuses the pulse of high-octane action with the relentless pursuit of truth. Helmed by the visionary Curtis himself, this international epic unspools a tale that transcends borders, blending the raw emotion of human frailty with the iron will of survival.

Film distribution By India's renowned Vamana Chalana Chitra Studios and Casadelic Pictures, a dynamic Hollywood independent film studio, indomitable forces in global storytelling. Produced by the masterful Scott Adler and presented by VCC Studios Worldwide and Casadelic Pictures, with the dynamic Justin Folger as a producer, "FrAImed" stands as a testament to the power of visionary filmmaking. The groundbreaking collaboration will bring together top talents from both Hollywood and Bollywood in a unique multi-language, multi-cultural cinematic experience.

"FrAImed", directed by Ryan Curtis, follows a disgraced American CIA officer and a determined Indian intelligence analyst as they race against time to clear their names after being framed for a catastrophic terrorist attack. As fugitives on the run from their own governments, they must expose a global conspiracy while battling a powerful, weaponized AI capable of altering reality itself. The film blends high-octane action with a deep exploration of truth, trust, and the dangers of misinformation in a world increasingly governed by technology. With production taking place across iconic locations in India including New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and the breathtaking northern mountains "FrAImed" promises to deliver a visually stunning, adrenaline-fueled cinematic ride that will captivate audiences across continents.

Director Ryan Curtis, whose recent works include the upcoming film Hollywood Grit, and television pilot REPO'd, brings his visionary storytelling to a global stage alongside producers Scott Adler, Justin Folger, and Bryan Eliacin. The script, penned by Curtis and Kristina Denton, strikes a timely chord in today's AI-driven world. _"What is terrifying is that the existential threat of weaponized AI is no longer something in the distant future, it's on our doorstep, right now,"_ Curtis says

The collaboration between Casadelic Pictures and Vamana Chalana Chitra Studios sets a new precedent for cross-cultural filmmaking. _"India has such a rich history with film and cinema, I can't think of a better place to bring FrAImed to life,"_ says Curtis.

Vamana Chalana Chitra Studios, led by Hari Vishnu, will distribute the film across Asia and the Middle East, cementing the project as one of the first true Hollywood-Bollywood collaborations. With a strong focus on local crews and talent, the partnership aims to blend the best of both filmmaking traditions while showcasing the rich cultural perspectives of India and the U.S.

Hari Vishnu says _"Being a part of FrAImed is a thrilling journey into the world of high-stakes espionage and global intrigue. This film transcends cultural boundaries, blending Hollywood's intensity with the passion of Bollywood, and I am honoured to represent Indian cinema on such a monumental stage. Working with this incredible ensemble has been a profound experience, and I can't wait for audiences worldwide to witness the magic we've created together"_

_"We're thrilled to work with such talented filmmakers in India. It's an opportunity of a lifetime"_ says producer Justin Folger. Scott Adler, founder of Casadelic Pictures, adds, _"India uniquely shares America's passion for both cinema and technology, and FrAImed taps into that energy with a story that's thrilling, entertaining, and deeply relevant"_

Hollywood heavyweights, including Henry Cavill, Max Martini, James Franco, Rosario Dawson, Eva Mendes, Eva Longoria, Ken Watanabe, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes, are in talks to bring their star power to "FrAImed". Each actor has been carefully approached for roles that promise to showcase their formidable talents, adding depth and dimension to this international thriller. Bollywood's brightest stars are set to shine in "FrAImed". While Hari Vishnu and V Neha Sharma are confirmed, Shruti Hassan, Samantha Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna, Kiran Bhattacharya, Dev Rao, Vikram Nair, and Rajni are in talks to join the cast. Each has been approached for pivotal roles that will highlight their incredible talent and bring the film's cross-cultural narrative to life.

FrAImed is set to engage global audiences in late 2025.

