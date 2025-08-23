Hollywood Actor-Producer Prashant Rai Unveils “Pyar Da Rang” : A Soul-Stirring First Ever AI-Created Tribute Inspired by the Air India Ahmedabad Crash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23: Hollywood actor, visionary producer, and tech entrepreneur Prashant Rai has unveiled his latest evocative creation, “Pyar Da Rang”, an emotionally resonant and visually immersive music video that dares to reimagine the events surrounding the Air India Ahmedabad plane crash, drawing upon early investigative reports.

But this is no ordinary artistic tribute; this is cinema redefined by artificial intelligence. Produced under the banner of New York Pictures, USA, a pioneering force in the convergence of AI and entertainment, “Pyar Da Rang” marks a revolutionary milestone in storytelling. From the penning of poignant lyrics to the creation of soul-touching audio, from musical composition to its hauntingly beautiful visuals, every element of this production has been generated using cutting-edge AI technologies.

Prashant Rai, known for pushing the boundaries of creativity and technology, has once again proven why he stands at the forefront of Hollywood’s digital renaissance. With a rare combination of artistic vision and technological prowess, he continues to set a global benchmark in the use of AI for meaningful storytelling.

“With ‘Pyar Da Rang,' we set out to explore not just the facts of a tragic event, but the human heart behind it. AI gave us a powerful tool — but it's empathy that guided its hand. This song is a tribute to lives lost, love left behind, and the silent stories that never got told. It's where technology becomes a bridge to emotion,” says Rai

As the world watches the entertainment industry evolve, “Pyar Da Rang” emerges as a bold and beautiful testament to what AI can accomplish when wielded with empathy, intent, and cinematic brilliance.

Watch the song here- https://youtu.be/MgcEV5QLGHc?si=Ig3xVUQy3PDIz6yw

