Hollywood Producer and Veer Savarkar Actor Jay Patel Plays in OG Garba at Ahmedabad, India

New Delhi [India], October 8: Jay Patel, the Hollywood producer and actor known for portraying Shyamji Krishna Varma in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, recently experienced an emotional homecoming at the OG Garba in Ahmedabad during Navratri. After over two decades away, Patel returned to his hometown, immersing himself in one of Gujarat's most beloved traditions.

Reflecting on the spectacular event, Patel expressed his deep appreciation for the months of preparation by Tulsa, Swati, Dhairya, and Jasmin Patel. "Their efforts were evident in every flawless detail, from the stunning traditional lighting to the vibrant energy that filled the air," he remarked. Dressed in traditional Indian attire, Patel marvelled at how the garba reflected the heritage and traditions that have been a core part of his upbringing.

He expressed his amazement at the love and enthusiasm that surrounded him during the festival, saying, "The reflection of our rich culture, the love of all the people, and the energy in the air was incredibleI can't get over it. I'm so glad I returned to India this time, especially to my hometown, Ahmedabad."

Patel's experience at the festival has inspired him to explore the idea of producing a Hollywood movie based on Navratri, showcasing the colorful spectacle of garba, dandiya, dance, and the spiritual rhythm of the nine nights. "I would like to show the whole world the richness and power of garba," he said. "The best part was seeing everyone with a big smile, losing themselves in the music and dance. It's one of our longest and most joyful festivals, and I'm so glad to be part of it."

He made a heartfelt promise to his childhood friends, vowing that no matter where he is in the world, he will return every year to celebrate Navratri in Indiaespecially in Ahmedabad. Patel also spoke fondly of his visit to the Laxmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara a few days earlier, where he had a wonderful time, thanking Radhikaraje Gaekwad and Mr Narasimha for the excellent arrangements.

For Patel, this year's Navratri wasn't just a festivalit was a meaningful reconnection with his homeland's roots, family, and vibrant traditions.

