Holtec CEO lauds PM Modi's vision to support India's clean energy goals

New York [US], September 23 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roundtable meeting with CEOs of global technology and energy companies in New York has sparked significant discussions on India's energy independence and technological growth.

CEOs of Holtec International and Biogen lauded PM Modi's vision and his government's commitment to positioning India as a leader in clean energy and technology.

Holtec International CEO Kris Singh said that the Prime Minister's focus is on making India energy independent through clean energy initiatives.

"PM said to me that he wants to make India energy independent, he wants to rapidly grow clean energy in the country and the meeting was for clean energy," Singh said.

Holtec International, a leader in energy innovation, is exploring opportunities to support India's clean energy goals by leveraging cutting-edge technologies like small modular reactors (SMRs).

Singh stated, "I explained to him that the existing coal plants can be converted into our small modular reactors, the capacity at the plant will be increased by a factor of 3. PM is a very bright man. He understands the issue, understands the challenges and I think that he gets it."

Holtec International, a leading energy technology company based in Jupiter, Florida's "Treasure Coast," is renowned for its innovation in carbon-free power generation, particularly in commercial nuclear and solar energy.

To accommodate its growing operations, the company established the 50-acre, USD 260 million Krishna P. Singh Technology Campus along the Delaware River in Camden, New Jersey, an economically challenged city.

This project has played a key role in revitalising Camden, a city once known for its technology and manufacturing prowess but in decline for five decades.

The campus features a technology centre, a large manufacturing facility, a reactor test loop, and additional buildings dedicated to advancing Holtec's SMR-300 small modular reactor.

