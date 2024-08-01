Holy Grails Brings Together 12 Homegrown Labels in Streetwear Mega-Collab

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 1: In a groundbreaking move, Holy Grails Apparel, a Delhi-based online streetwear and sneaker marketplace, has announced a collaboration with 12 homegrown brands. Founded in 2023 by siblings Kartikeya and Kamakshi Khosla, Holy Grails has quickly established itself as a trusted marketplace for authenticated, limited-edition sneakers and the latest streetwear.

The founder duo handpicked these twelve Indian brands to portray the varied dimensions of the evolving streetwear fashion.

The collaboration showcases the rich diversity of India's streetwear scene, featuring brands that each bring a unique perspective to the table. Ascending Descending offers gender-neutral apparel influenced by the underground community, while Bloody Gen Z captures the voice of a generation with their bold, quote-laden tees. King Couture stands out with its cultural narratives woven into each piece, and Just a Karigar redefines textiles through upcycling and experimental designs.

Other standout brands in the collaboration include Bumchiq, known for its funky twist on streetwear, and Early Future, which fuses urban culture with forward-thinking design. KNN Calcutta brings an eclectic philosophy blending Norwegian street style with Indian traditions, while Krewe Kulturr champions individuality through its edgy urban aesthetic.

"This partnership is a celebration of Indian creativity," said Kartikeya Khosla, co-founder of Holy Grails Apparel. "Each brand in this collaboration tells a unique story, from Pvt Ltd Clothing's fusion of street style with Indian culture to Greyhound's dynamic designs symbolizing fearless energy and life thrills. We're providing a platform for these incredible homegrown talents to reach a wider audience."

The collaboration aims to significantly impact the Indian streetwear market by supporting emerging designers and offering exclusive, unique fashion options. This move also has the potential to elevate India's position in the global streetwear scene.

Kamakshi Khosla, co-founder, emphasised the company's commitment to authenticity: "We're creating a space where fashion enthusiasts can explore these diverse, homegrown brands with confidence, knowing each piece is genuine and represents the best of Indian streetwear creativity."

Customers can expect an eclectic range of products that showcase the breadth of Indian streetwear talent. The collaboration offers something for every style preference, from ODd.1's gender-fluid, sustainability-focused apparel to artistically rich and culturally vibrant collections from Paas Collective.

This partnership complements Holy Grails' evolving inventory of over 400 authenticated sneakers, creating a comprehensive marketplace for streetwear enthusiasts. The platform goes beyond retail, offering sneaker care solutions and aiming to educate customers about the rich culture behind each brand and design.

"Through this collaboration, we're not just selling streetwear; we're building a movement," Kartikeya Khosla concluded. "Our vision is to make India a powerhouse in the global streetwear scene, and this partnership with these 12 incredible homegrown brands is a giant leap in that direction."

