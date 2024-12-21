Homage to Ustad Zakir Hussain by Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee and Sangitanjaly Foundation

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 21: Sangitanjaly Foundation, a non-profit organization established with the mission of promoting Indian classical music and arts. Over the past three decades, the organisations under the aegis of Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, has been instrumental in organizing numerous concerts, workshops, and festivals, featuring some of the most acclaimed artists in the Indian classical music fraternity such as Usatad Munawwar Ali Khan,Pandita Girija Devi, Begum Parwen Sultana, Pt.Shiv Kumar Sharma, Pt.Hari Prasad Chowrasia, Pt,Birju Maharaj,Pt.Rajan Sajan Mishra,Smt.M.L.Vasanta Kumari,Nookala Chinna Satyanarayana, Pt.Kumar Bose, Pt.Swapan Choudhuri. Pt.Anindo Chatterjee, Pt.Ajay Chakraborty, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Ken Zuckerman, Ustad Shahid Pervez, Ustad Rashid Khan,Pt.Budhaditya Mukherjee, Pt.Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Pt.Rathikant Mahapatra, Shama Bhate, Sanjukta Panigrahi,Chitra Visweswaran, Shobana and many others. Ustad Zakir Hussain, with his unparalleled mastery over the tabla, has been an integral part of our journey.

Ustad Zakir Hussain was the real inspiration for me and he used to treat me as his younger brother. We have reached out to him to feature him in our forthcoming Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan Festival at Hyderabad in Dec 2025 and also award him with Sangitanjaly Ratna- Life Time Achievement Award. Its very unfortunate that we will now present the award to his family Member posthumously, says Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, Ace Social Worker and Chairman, Sangitanjaly Foundation.

He further added that "Ustad Zakir Hussain's passing leaves an unfillable void in the world of Indian classical music. Sangitanjaly Foundation mourns the loss of a true legend, whose contributions to our cultural heritage will continue to inspire generations to come."

"Sangitanjaly Foundation is deeply saddened by the loss of Ustad Zakir Hussain, a maestro who embodied the essence of Indian classical music. His legacy will continue to guide us, and we pledge to keep his spirit alive through our endeavors." asserted Abhijeeth.

"Ustad Zakir Hussain's demise is a profound loss to our society, as we bid farewell to a true ambassador of Indian classical music. Sangitanjaly Foundation honors his memory and reaffirms its commitment to preserving and promoting our rich cultural heritage."

Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, Chairman, Sangitanjaly Foundation Ustad Zakir Hussain, saying, "It is an honor to pay tribute to a legend who has inspired generations of musicians and music lovers. Ustad Zakir Hussain's dedication to Indian classical music is a beacon of inspiration for us all."

We have had the opportunity to organise High Calibre events featuring Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, A.R.Rahman, Jagjit Singh, Ghulam Ali and many other Bollywood Celebrities and Playback singers over the years but it was always a pleasure to listen to Ustad Zakir Bhai's performance live and learn the nuances of Classical Music and Rhythm, Said Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, the Ace Social Worker and Chairman Sangitanjaly Foundation.

He further added that Sangitanjaly Foundation was inspired by Ustad Zakir Hussain's foray into Fusion music and creating the famous Band by the name "Shakti" and started ONE WORLD FUSION in the same line and Spirit but featuring different Artists every year such as Mohini Dey, Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Vinod Rathod, Jaspinder Narula, Sanjeevani Bhilande,Vinod Rathod, Anwessha and many others.

"His contribution to Indian classical music is immeasurable, and we are honoured to pay tribute to his legacy." Affirmed Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee. Sangitanjaly Foundation remains committed to its mission of preserving and promoting India's rich cultural heritage. This tribute to Zakir Hussain is a testament to the organization's dedication to honoring the legends of Indian classical music.

