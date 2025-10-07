Home Centre unveils its Diwali Collection with The Great Indian Diwali Gourmet Table with Chef Ranveer Brar

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 7: Home Centre, India's most preferred destination for homemakers to create their dream homes, unveiled The Great Indian Diwali Gourmet Table at Ambience Mall, Gurgaon. Unveiled by celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, this first-of-its-kind festive showcase reimagines Diwali dining and gifting through an elevated lens of style, luxury, and modern India.

At the heart of the celebration was a 10-foot gourmet dining spectacle featuring dishes inspired by India's diverse culinary traditions, each thoughtfully reinterpreted with a modern twist. Each dish on the table tells the story of one Indian state, tied to a local Diwali (or harvest/festival) tradition. Reimagined through modern plating, bite-sized forms, and unexpected fusions or techniques, the menu journeys through India's culinary diversity.

Speaking on the launch, Jayanti Ganguly, CEO of Home Centre India said, "The Great Indian Diwali Gourmet Table marks a new milestone for Home Centre, establishing it as the destination for festive inspiration, where culinary creativity and elegant home decor come together to celebrate India's most beloved festival. This initiative beautifully captures the essence of Diwali - abundant dining, thoughtful gifting, and joyous gatherings. It marks our commitment to helping customers celebrate the season with warmth, creativity, and style."

Chef Ranveer Brar added, "Food has always been a bridge between tradition and innovation. Home Centre's The Great Indian Diwali Gourmet Table reimagines India's culinary heritage in a way that feels festive, modern, and inspiring. It is more than an aesthetic statement; it is a narrative of regional Diwali traditions, local ingredients, and cross-cultural techniques. It pays homage to the food and cooking traditions of India while tapping into deeply personal flavours, rituals, and festive recipes, but with

elevated expression. "

From innovative takes on regional classics like Mini Mysurpa Cannoli, Beetroot Kanji Vada, and Cream Cheese & Tomato Thokku Vol-au-Vents to globally styled creations such as Punjabi Choley Hummus with masala lavash and Goan Fov Arancini, the menu reflected both nostalgia and contemporary abundance.

The experience also included a curated Gifting Table styled with Home Centre's premium serveware, tableware, and festive decor, offering aspirational yet practical gifting ideas for the season. This season's Diwali collection features five distinct ranges - Moksha, Altius, Glimmer, Amara and India Heritage Decor - each blending design, craftsmanship, and festive appeal. Starting at an attractive price point of Rs 249, these ranges are perfect to gift this Diwali.

The festive collection is now available across 90+ Home Centre stores in 41 cities as well as online at homecentre.in.

About The Great Indian Gourmet Diwali Table

This Diwali, Home Centre has reimagined the Indian festive table not as a static centrepiece, but as a dynamic, interactive, and contemporary grazing experience that travels from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, pausing at regional homes, kitchens, and memories. Rooted in tradition but dressed in modernity, the table speaks to the New Indian Diner, one who seeks the comfort of home yet explores the world through flavour.

Cultural Significance

Diwali, the festival of lights, touches everyone. Its cultural significance runs deep, woven into the very fabric of communities. From sweets and lamps to festive clothing and redecorated homes, Diwali is more than a celebration of light over darkness; it celebrates people.

As a part of its Diwali 2025 campaign, Home Centre has curated 'The Great Indian Gourmet Table', as an ode to the abundant, colourful community tables that bring people together. Rich with tradition, flavour, and shared joy, it is a tribute to the multicultural spirit that makes India shine brighter than ever.

The Menu Concept

Each dish on the table tells the story of one Indian state, tied to a local Diwali (or harvest/festival) tradition. Reimagined through modern plating, bite-sized forms, and unexpected fusions or techniques, the menu journeys through India's culinary diversity. For states where Diwali is not a central tradition, local ingredients and techniques have been woven in, ensuring inclusivity in the culinary narrative.

Curated Menu Highlights

1. Apricot & Orange-Blossom Phirni (Himalayan apricots meet Delhi & UP phirni

traditions)

2. Mini Mysorepak Cannoli (Mysore sweetness fused with North Indian garnish)

3. Beetroot Kanji Vada (a playful Rajasthani Holi & Diwali classic)

4. Murukku with Ricotta-Mirch-Walnut Chutney (South India reimagined as dip &

chip)

5. Baby Dahi Bhallas (festive chaat-style bites from Delhi, Punjab & UP)

6. Mini Khandvi Rolls / Khaman Dhokla (geometric bites from Gujarat)

7. Rice Flour Nipattu Crackers with Mango Chunda & Brie (Karnataka-inspired canape)

8. Cream Cheese & Tomato Thokku Vol-au-Vents (Andhra flavours in French pastry)

9. Banana Blossom Sliders with Curry Leaf Mayo & Poriyal Slaw (Kerala classic

redefined)

10 Smoked Chhena Poda Cubes with Gondhoraj Zest (Odisha's cheesecake, elevated)

11. Gulgule Doughnuts (glazed with mahua honey & fennel jaggery from Uttarakhand &

Chhattisgarh)

12. Mini Coconut Ladoos Bonbons (Assam's ladoos meet chocolate and silver garnish)

13. Goan Fov Arancini (potato, coconut & poha transformed into crisp bites)

14.Baby Raj Kachoris (Bikaner's festive favourite, bite-sized with chutney garnish)

15. Chandrakala Tart (honey-glazed open tart with khoya and dry fruits)

16. Date Mithai / Fudge (store-bought classics presented as squares)

17. Stuffed Dates (traditional yet stylish, served in a decorative bowl)

18. Fresh Fruits (incorporated seamlessly into the tablescape)

19. Stuffed Mirchi Pakora (spiced, fried halves with chutney garnish)

20. Beetroot Chop Tikki (West Bengal's cheese-stuffed cutlet with mustard-honey glaze)

21. Shahi Tukda Bites (Mughlai richness in bite-sized indulgence)

The Great Indian Gourmet Table is more than a menu. It is a celebration of India's cultural and culinary abundance, brought alive this Diwali by Home Centre.

About Home Centre India

Home Centre is India's most preferred destination for homemakers to create their dream homes. Established in 2005 with its first store in Chennai, the brand has since expanded to 90+ stores across 41 cities, offering an extensive range of affordable furniture, home decor, furnishings, and kitchenware. With its omni-channel presence since 2017 through homecentre.com, the brand continues to make stylish and high-quality home solutions accessible to discerning customers across the country.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2789469/TGIDGT_Home_Centre.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor