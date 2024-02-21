Home Loans Rising with Real Estate in India: A Report from Techmagnate

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 21: A comprehensive report from Techmagnate, a leading digital marketing agency, reveals key insights about home loan search trends.

Interest in home loans is increasing as more individuals strive to purchase their dream homes. However, comprehending the home loan process can be challenging for many. Consequently, more customers are turning to Google in search of answers to help them navigate the complexities of securing a home loan.

Recently, Techmagnate released a Home Loan Search Trends Report to analyze the evolving customer search behavior within the industry. The report explores how these insights can be valuable for home loan providers in enhancing their digital presence."

"Our report is an essential resource for home lending marketers who want to stay ahead of the competition and reach more potential customers," says Sarvesh Bagla, CEO and Founder at Techmagnate.

He further says, "The report provides valuable insights about the keywords customers are using to search for home loans, as well as the cities where the highest volume of searches is coming from."

Key Findings from the Home Loan Search Trends Report

* The overall Search Volume of 'Home Loan' related keywords has grown by 10.05 per cent

* The Search Volume for Non-Brand keywords has surpassed Brand keywords, consistently

* Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Canara Bank, PNB Housing Finance, and Indian Bank have demonstrated an annual growth rate of greater than 30 per cent.

* Indiabulls Housing Finance and Reliance Home Finance lost 40 per cent of their search volumes

* Bank of Baroda entered the Top 5 brands in terms of search volume while Indiabulls Housing Finance has dropped from 5th position to 8th position.

* Mumbai has the highest searches amongst the Top 6 cities for 'Home Loan' searches

* The search volume growth for "Home Loan App" is primarily driven by brand-related searches, indicating a preference for specific brand names like SBI Home Loan App and HDFC Home Loan App.

Recommendations for lenders and marketers

* Focus on creating high-quality content that targets both brand and non-brand keywords.

* Optimize your website and landing pages for search engines.

* Use social media to promote your home loan products and services.

* Run targeted advertising campaigns to reach potential customers.

* Track your results and make adjustments to your strategy as needed.

