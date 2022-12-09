Home retailer Pottery Barn ropes in Deepika Padukone as brand ambassador

Pottery Barn, an American company and a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, has roped in Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone as its brand ambassador and announced the launch its first retail location in September in Delhi.

The leading digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer announced on Friday that the actor has been signed to promote Pottery Barn's international expansion, which began with the launch of potterybarn.in in July.

As a brand ambassador for Pottery Barn, Padukone will also work closely with the brand to co-create a collection.

"I've always been fascinated with spaces and my passion for interior design is no secret!" said Deepika Padukone, adding, "I am therefore thrilled to be collaborating with global home furnishing leader Pottery Barn and look forward to creating timeless pieces together!"

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is an American publicly-traded consumer retail company that sells kitchenware and home furnishings. It is headquartered in San Francisco, California, US.

"We are excited to partner with global icon Deepika Padukone," said Monica Bhargava, Pottery Barn Chief Design Officer. "Deepika's passion for home design and timeless sense of style resonate with Pottery Barn fans worldwide-- and through our collaboration launching in 2023, customers will have the opportunity to bring Pottery Barn's coveted designs infused with Deepika's signature style into their own homes."

From helping to restore forests to creating healthier homes, the company said its brand is on a mission to design products that make a difference at home and beyond. It claims to offer a range of responsibly made products that are good for people and good for the planet such as recycled materials, responsibly sourced cotton, to wood furniture collections which support forest ecosystems worldwide.

Pottery Barn's Design Crew will help customers while assisting them bringing their home projects to life via one-on-one design sessions virtually, in-store or at home, the company statement said. This service will be offered in its new retail location in Delhi, India.

( With inputs from ANI )

