Home Salon Startup Yes Madam eyes Rs 500 cr revenue in 3-5 years

As the New Year begins, companies and brands set forth new plans to power their growth over the forthcoming months. Yes Madam, a salon and wellness service offering brand that launched only a few years ago, has made an impressive mark in this industry with its exceptional methods and approach. The company makes it possible for people to avail of such services at home--and after showing tremendous progress over the past few years, they are now aiming to generate Rs. 500 crores in the next 3-5 years.

Co-founder Mayank Arya explains the brand's vision for the future: "This year we will focus on sustainability, growth, and technical advancement in our Home Salon ecosystem. We plan to double up our growth and revenue by 2023 through expansion into cities like Pune, Kolkata and Chennai as well as hiring more individuals--especially women--to help empower them. In addition, we have identified where we want Yes Madam to be in five years when it comes to having more than 100 offline salons all across India."

2022 was undoubtedly eventful for Yes Madam; they managed to exceed half million bookings while generating Rs 75 crore with 2000+ service professionals being empowered by their work ethic alone! Their growth not only surpasses any other previous year but also serves testament of their success.

Aditya Arya says: "One of Yes Madam's greatest strengths lies in its loyal customer base even though we are bootstrapped so far without having received external investment or spending much on marketing; still we remained profitable from day one which is something remarkable." In anticipation of taking investors aboard soon enough, he added that it has been inspiring how team efforts managed to turn things around despite all odds making him proud being self-reliant yet responsible when innovating better ideas always standing firm regardless circumstances faced along the way.

