HomeLane forays into affordable home interiors with DOOWUP

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 27 (/NewsVoir): HomeLane, India's leading home interiors brand, today announced the launch of their new affordable brand of home interiors - DOOWUP, targeted at mid-priced homes segment of Rs 50 lakhs to Rs 75 lakhs. DOOWUP's range of products are curated by expert designers, engineered using the best materials and automated machinery to provide customers with personalised interiors at affordable prices. With this new brand, the company aims to extend HomeLane's promise of hassle-free interiors within predictable timelines for a larger set of consumers across the country.

Sharing their views on the new brand launch, Srikanth Iyer, Co-founder and CEO, & Tanuj Choudhry, Co-founder and COO, HomeLane, said, "India's home interior market is rapidly growing and currently is an USD 18 Bn opportunity in the top 30 cities itself. Typically, over the last few years, owners of homes in the range of Rs 1 crore and above, were opting for personalised home interiors, spending an average ticket size of Rs 5-Rs 7 lakhs. However, fueled by a fast growing middle class, today, a significant percentage of homes, about 33 per cent, are in the price range of Rs 50 lakhs to Rs 75 lakhs. These homes have similar interior requirements, especially for kitchens and wardrobes. DOOWUP is our strategic step towards extending designer-curated modular interiors to homeowners in this segment. By spending an average of Rs 2 - Rs 3 lakhs, customers can now create personalised homes which deliver on their tastes and preferences."

The DOOWUP range currently includes modular kitchens and wardrobes that can be personalised with a variety of colours and finishes. They are built with high grade materials, provide unmatched storage and come with a comprehensive warranty. Additionally, all DOOWUP products are upgradable and are equipped with Hettich's cargotech range of accessories. This new portfolio from HomeLane offers multiple product variants in both categories and the brand plans to expand with addition of many more categories within this financial year.

"At HomeLane, we have continually experimented with design and technology to bring high quality home interiors for our customers. DOOWUP is another stepping stone in this direction targeted especially at the mid-priced homes range and we are optimistic that this solution will enable more aspiring buyers to opt for personalised interiors solutions. We are aiming to do a 1000 homes by the end of this fiscal year and further plan to open 50 studios in this format across 20 cities in India by FY25 added," Subodh Jain, Senior Vice President - Growth & Retail HomeLane.

DOOWUP forays into the market with two flagship stores of nearly 700 sq. ft. each, located in Bengaluru, at HSR Layout and Varthur. These are the most rapidly developing areas with the presence of some of the major IT compes. It is among the most sought-after residential localities among millennials and the location helps DOOWUP to be near our target customer segment.

Established in 2014, HomeLane has grown into India's tech-enabled home interiors brand, providing end-to-end interior services in a personalised, professional way. Through technological interventions, tech-empowered expert designers, and project managers, the company has built a community of over 25,000+ happy customers across the country, over the last seven years. The company undertakes strict safety and station protocols to ensure a hygienic, safe and responsible design and execution process allowing its customers a safe interiors experience. HomeLane currently services over 20+ cities across the country through 44+ Experience Centres.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/NewsVoir)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor