HomeLane Reports 22% Revenue Growth in FY25 and Turns EBITDA Positive in Q4 FY25

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 24: HomeLane, India's leading tech-enabled home interiors brand, announced a 22% year-on-year revenue growth to INR 756 crore in FY25, marking a significant milestone in its journey toward sustainable profitability. The company achieved EBITDA profitability for the first time in Q4 FY25, clocking INR 219 crore in revenue and an EBITDA of INR 2.8 crore (1.3%) for the quarter.

This strong financial performance was complemented by strategic moves that further strengthened HomeLane's market position. In FY25, HomeLane successfully completed the acquisition of DesignCafe, the country's third-largest player in the organized home interiors segment, further consolidating its leadership in the organised home interiors category. On a combined basis, HomeLane reduced its EBITDA losses from -15% in FY24 to -9.9% in FY25.

HomeLane and DesignCafe now operate as two standalone consumer brands, offering customers a wider choice across design styles, budgets, and service propositions - while leveraging shared technology, supply chain, and operational capabilities behind the scenes.

"FY25 marks a turning point for HomeLane as we deliver profitable growth while integrating the strengths of HomeLane and DesignCafe," said Srikanth Iyer, Co-founder & CEO, HomeLane. "We are now well-positioned to accelerate our mission of making beautiful, personalized homes accessible to every Indian family."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor