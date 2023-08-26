Homi Lab : Giving wings to young dreams

ATK

New Delhi [India], August 26: "I think we'll be on track to become a multiplanetary species, a space-bearing civilization, if we can send large numbers of people, and if there are enough people who want to go. I'm optimistic about the future on Earth, but it's important to have life insurance for life as a whole."

These words from Elon Musk, emphasize the belief in the importance of establishing a human presence on Mars as a form of insurance for the future of humanity. Several leading scientists and technologists see it as a way to ensure the survival and continuation of our species, even if challenges arise on Earth.

Similarly the “Mangalyaan” mission has been a source of national pride for India and has demonstrated the country's growing capabilities in space exploration. The "Mangalyaan" mission, officially known as the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), is a space exploration mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Mangalyaan is India's first interplanetary mission and the nation's endeavour to explore Mars.

These advancements in space exploration have been a great source of inspiration for the students of Homi Lab. Homi Lab is the world's first future learning lab designed to create the next generation of pioneers who will shape the world in careers of tomorrow.

It was founded by Srijan Pal Singh, Former Advisor to Dr A.P.J Abdul Kalam (Technology & Policy). Homi Lab aims to ignite the curiosity and passion for science in young learners and serve as a medium for bridging the gap between the scientific community and the general population. To date, through various courses and initiatives, Homi Lab has been able to reach out to over 50,000 young learners across the globe.

It was during one such class with Srijan, did the young students come out with their vision on space exploration. This group of students was headed by 9 year-old Rishi Gompa. After completing his course on “Living on Mars”, Rishi and his fellow classmates at Homi Lab started a company which would colonise Mars. Rishi is the Chief Terraforming Officer of the company. He says, “Since Mars has a harsh environment and its distance from the earth will have a negative impact on the morale of humans, which, as CTO, I will have to take care of”.

13 year-old Pamela Roy, the Interstellar Communication Specialist in this company says, “Due to the distances involved the signals take 13 to 24 minutes to travel one way. I will be actively collaborating with the Deep Space Network to ensure seamless connectivity and try to reduce this time lag to the minimum possible”.

This became a source of inspiration to other young learners and future space entrepreneur like Rithish Arumugam who aspires to be the Zero Gravity Operations Manager. Rithish argues that “38% reduction in gravity will help make work easier but will definitely have a damning effect on the bone and muscle constitution of life. The cardiovascular health of all life will have to be closely monitored”.

Srijan says, “Through this initiative, we plan to provide young entrepreneurs with access to mentorship, funding, and networking opportunities to support their business ventures. We at Homi Lab, have this initiative open to children upto the age of 18 years, and the selected participants will receive training and guidance from experienced professionals in various fields. The programme aims to create a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among children of India and inspire them to pursue their dreams”.

Homi Lab hopes to contribute to the growth of the economy and create a generation of successful entrepreneurs by providing wings to the dreams of these budding visionaries.

