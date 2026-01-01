Hon Hai Precision Industry reports record annual revenue, driven by AI product demand

New Delhi [India], January 5 : Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. announced unaudited consolidated revenue for December 2025, reaching USD 27.43 billion. This figure represents a 2.20 per cent increase month-on-month and a 31.77 per cent increase year-on-year. According to a Foxconn press release, this performance marks the highest revenue recorded for the month of December in the company's history, surpassing the previous peak of USD 22.81 billion set in December 2021.

The company reported that total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 reached USD 82.77 billion. This results in a 26.51 per cent increase from the previous quarter and a 22.07 per cent rise compared to the same period in 2024. The quarterly performance set a new record for the highest single-quarter revenue, exceeding the previous record of USD 67.8 billion established in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the full year of 2025, cumulative revenue reached USD 258.3 billion, an 18.07 per cent year-on-year increase, which also stands as the highest annual record for the firm.

Sector-specific data indicates that Cloud and Networking Products, along with Components and Other Products, served as the primary drivers of growth. In December, the Cloud and Networking category demonstrated strong month-on-month growth due to sustained pull-in momentum for AI products.

Components and Other Products also delivered strong growth during the same period. Conversely, Smart Consumer Electronics and Computing Products experienced slight declines month-on-month, which the company attributed to a high base caused by inventory build-up ahead of the holidays.

On a year-on-year basis for the fourth quarter, Cloud and Networking Products and Components and Other Products showed strong growth. Smart Consumer Electronics saw a slight decline, while Computing Products declined due to slower pull-in momentum.

For the full year, Cloud and Networking and Components maintained strong growth, whereas Computing Products and Smart Consumer Electronics remained flattish. The company noted that while pull-in momentum for consumer electronics improved year-on-year, the category remained flattish due to exchange rate impacts.

Looking ahead to the first quarter of 2026, the company stated that ICT products entered a traditional off-season. However, the business outlook remains optimistic regarding specific segments. The company noted that "with continued ramp-up in AI rack shipments, even against the high base of 4Q25, the seasonality of this quarter is expected to be near the upper end of the past five-year range."

This follows a fourth quarter where revenue exceeded expectations of significant growth, creating a high base for the current period.

