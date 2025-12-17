Hon'ble Governor of Telangana Shri Jishnu Dev Varma was felicitated by Shri Abhijeeth Prodyut and Rituparna ,at Hyderabad

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 17: Hon'ble Governor of Telangana, Shri Jishnu Dev Varma was felicitated by Shri Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, Chairman of Sangitanjaly Foundation and ace social worker and Pt.Prodyut Mukherjee, Grammy Jury and GIMA award winner, amd the Eminent Film Actress Rituparna Sengupta, on the occasion of the 8th season of Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan National Festival of Music on Dec 13-14,2025 at Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad on Sunday, 14th Dec 2025.

The Prestigious, one of its kind festival was conceived, Curated and produced by Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee and Prodyut Mukherjee.

The 2 day festival featured Ms Jagriti Chakraborty (odissi Dance),Jugalbandhi with Pt. Lokesh

Anand (On Shehnai) & Pt.Bipul Kumar Ray (on santoor) and Vidhushi Ivy Banerjee (Hindustani Vocal) and on the second day, 14th Dec 2025,the artists include Pt.Partha Bose (On sitar) , Sanjay Chakraborty (On Sarod), Ritesh & Rajnish Mishra Brother Duo (Hindustani Vocal- from Benaras) and the finale with Film Actress Ms.Rituparna Sengupta performing Indian Classical Dance. The Sangitanjaly Delegation that went to the Lokpal Bhavan to seek the blessing and also felicitate the Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, included Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, Chairman, Sangitanjaly Foundation, Pt.Prodyut Mukherjee, Grammy Jury and GIMA Award Winner, Sanjay Chakraborty (Noted Sarod Player) and Ms Rituparna Chakraborty, the renowned National Award winning actress.

This Festival is in aid of Children at Autism Ashram and the Hon'ble Governor was greatly impressed by the genuine efforts of Sangitanjaly Foundation to taking up the cause of Promoting our ancient and rich Culture and heritage and also the cause of Autism.

He appreciated the role as organisers who are promoting Indian Classical Music and Dance and seriously felt that the Classical Music & Dance should be repackaged so that more people come for the concert. Our Country is very diverse and our cultural ethos should be rightfully nurtured towards making a strong nation and an inclusive society ,asserted the Governor.

Sangitanjaly Foundation ( a Non Profit Trust & NGO) is one of the established cultural organisations in India that promotes Indian Art & Dance forms which includes Folk Music, Light Music, Fusion, Sufi etc and it creates a platform for up and budding talents in this domain, remarked Prodyut Mukherjee,Grammy Jury & GIMA award winner.

We are organising Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan National Festival of Music & Dance in Nov, 2025 (8th Season) in Hyderabad. Its a great honour for us to offer our Shradhanjali and remember Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan Saheb who spent his last days in Hyderabad and who is an epitome of Indian Classical Music in Asia. . Ustadji's Mazhar is located in Hyderabad at Dara Mir Momin at Hari Bowli in Charminar, and this Festival will be in his honour & also to show our reverence to this legend, and every year we offer flowers at his shrine before the festival, asserted Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee.

India is considered as a multi-cultural, multi-ethnical and multi-linguistic subcontinent.

The very essence of Unity is its diversity. Language, Art, Culture, Literature etc are the noble elements that binds the community together. It is this thread which binds the entire population through length & breadth. It is proven time & again that any community engagement initiative through language, art, culture or literature connects very well with the people in India says Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, Chairman, Sangitanjaly Foundation & Ace Social Influencer and Worker.

Sangitanjaly Foundation placed on records the various Festivals and Events over the years and featured the well known Artsits such Padmabhushan Pt.Ajay Chakraborty, Padma Bhushan and Grammy Award Winner Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Padma Shri Swapan Choudhuri, Guru Rathikant Mahapatra,Padma Bhushan Begum Parween Sultana and many other living Legends. We have plans to take Indian Classical Music to the grass roots and give platform to up and budding talent coming from the Rural areas say Pt.Prodyut Mukherjee, Grammy Jury & GIMA award winner. This year Ms Rituparna Sengupta was given the Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan Sangitanjaly Excellence award for her exceptional work in Film, Art and Culture and also her dedication and yeoman service to the cause of Indian Cinema.

The Hon'ble governor was very happy to note the various developmental Projects being initiated by Sangitanjaly Foundation to further the cause of Indian Classical Music and also the cause of Autism Awareness.

