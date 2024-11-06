Honda two wheeler domestic sales surged 20 pc Y-o-Y to 5.5 lakh in October, exports surged 48 pc

New Delhi [India], November 6 : Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India registered robust sales growth in October, reporting a total of 5,97,711 units sold overall.

This marks a 21 per cent increase over the same period last year, the company stated in an official statement.

The company also noted that the domestic sales reached 5,53,120 units, reflecting a 20 per cent year-on-year growth.

It also saw impressive results in the export market, with 44,591 units shipped abroad, a substantial 48 per cent rise compared to October 2023. The strong export performance highlights the expanding footprint in international markets.

For the fiscal year so far, the company stated that from April to October 2024 the cumulative sales have reached 37,56,088 units. This total includes domestic sales of 34,34,539 units and exports of 3,21,549 units, showcasing the company's strong demand across both domestic and international markets.

In addition to its sales growth, the company also celebrated 10 million (1 crore) cumulative sales across the central Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh. In Karnataka, it reached another important milestone, recording 5 million units sold, underscoring its popularity in this dynamic South Indian state.

Reflecting its commitment to greener transportation, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter also introduced the CB300F Flex-Fuel model, a move aimed at supporting India's shift toward more sustainable mobility solutions. The new model aligns with the government's push to promote eco-friendly fuel options in the automotive sector.

The company has also prioritized road safety, conducting awareness campaigns in 10 cities across the country to educate the public about safe driving practices. Through these efforts, the company aims to contribute to safer roads and foster a culture of responsible riding in India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor