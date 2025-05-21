Honda unveils X-ADV: A new era in adventure touring, priced at Rs 11.90 lakh

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 21 : Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) has launched the all-new X-ADV, a premium adventure touring motorcycle priced at Rs. 11.90 lakh (ex-showroom Gurugram).

Bookings are now open at Honda's BigWing dealerships across India, with deliveries expected to begin in June 2025.

The Honda X-ADV engine is a 745cc liquid-cooled SOHC 8-valve parallel-twin engine, delivering 43.1 kW of power and 69 Nm of torque. It has Honda's acclaimed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) for seamless gear shifts.

It is ideal for city cruising and adventure touring, tuned to deliver strong low- to mid-range performance. It produces 43.1 kW of power at 6,750 RPM and 69 Nm of maximum torque at 4,750 RPM, offering smooth and responsive acceleration across all terrains.

Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, "At Honda, we constantly challenge conventions to redefine the motorcycling experience. The X-ADV is a statement of innovation and design evolution - a machine that breaks boundaries between adventure and urban mobility. With its unique styling, versatile performance, and advanced technologies, the X-ADV is built for those who seek new experiences on two wheels. We are confident that it will attract a new segment of premium motorcycle enthusiasts in India."

Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, "The launch of the X-ADV marks yet another milestone in our BigWing journey as we continue to expand our premium motorcycle portfolio. Whether it's weekday commutes or weekend escapes, this crossover machine offers unmatched practicality and performance, promising to deliver on all fronts. We look forward to welcoming riders to explore this unique experience at our BigWing dealerships."

Honda X-ADV showcases a premium frontal signature with dual LED headlights that exude a sharp, modern look. Integrated within are high-visibility daytime running lights (DRLs) that also subtly house the turn indicators, maintaining a clean yet purposeful front profile.

The X-ADV has a spacious 22-litre storage in the compartment, and it even houses a USB Type-C charging port for added convenience. Riders can choose from a bold palette of colour, Pearl Glare White and Graphite Black.

The X-ADV has a 5-inch full-colour TFT display, offering crisp visuals and a host of customizable information. It also features Honda RoadSync app connectivity, enabling riders to receive calls and SMS alerts, access turn-by-turn navigation, and control music, voice commands.

The X-ADV is built on a tough tubular steel frame, engineered to withstand a variety of road conditions with ease. The front is equipped with 41mm USD (Upside Down) forks, while the rear houses a spring preload-adjustable monoshock for superior ride comfort. Riding on 17-inch front and 15-inch rear wire-spoke wheels, the X-ADV is designed for both tarmac and trails.

The braking setup includes dual radial-mount four-piston callipers with 296mm discs up front and a single-piston calliper with 240mm discs at the rear, offering strong stopping power, complemented by dual-channel ABS.

Throttle response is managed by ride-by-wire technology. Four default riding modesStandard, Sport, Rain, and Graveleach adjust power delivery, engine braking, and traction control according to the rider's needs.

Moreover, there is a User mode that allows for B-spoke customization, empowering riders to tailor their experience. The X-ADV also comes with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) for optimal traction in varying road conditions, and it gets cruise control as well.

The X-ADV is available in Pearl Glare White and Graphite Black.

