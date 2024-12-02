Hong Kong Airlines Resumes Vancouver Service Offering Twice-weekly direct flights from 18 January 2025

PRNewswire

Hong Kong, December 2: Hong Kong Airlines celebrated its 18th anniversary on 28 November and announced the resumption of direct flights to Vancouver, Canada commencing 18 January 2025. The twice-weekly services will provide additional travel options for passengers travelling between Hong Kong and Vancouver, and those connecting via Hong Kong.

Vancouver was Hong Kong Airlines' first North American destination, launched in June 2017 and has consistently proven a popular route. The airline is delighted to reinstate this service to demonstrate its commitment to returning to the international market and its strategic transformation from a regional to a global carrier, with a focus on expanding its global route network.

Hong Kong Airlines Chairman Mr Yan Bo said: "We are thrilled to welcome Vancouver back as Hong Kong Airlines' first North American destination. We aim to attract more travellers to experience Vancouver's beauty, facilitating family reunions and business collaborations. The route will further strengthen our Asian network and offer global passengers more diverse and convenient travel options, connecting Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area, Oceania, and North America."

Following a successful restructuring last year, Hong Kong Airlines has been actively enhancing its services and expanding its operations. Through strategic planning, the airline has demonstrated a strong recovery capability by optimising its route network and adjusting its fleet structure, with service now covering over 30 destinations.

This year, the number of flights has fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels, with an average passenger load factor of approximately 85%. The airline expects to reach its annual traffic target of carrying more than 5 million passengers by the end of 2024. Further fleet expansion will be implemented as required to enhance capacity. This diversified fleet will improve operational flexibility and coverage, enabling convenient access from Hong Kong to popular destinations across mainland China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Hong Kong Airlines flight schedule* between Hong Kong and Vancouver is as follows (All times local):

Ticket reservation is now available on the Hong Kong Airlines website.

For more details and sales, please visit www.hongkongairlines.com, or contact us via the Hong Kong Airlines Call Centre hotline (852) 3916 3666 (Hong Kong).

About Hong Kong Airlines

Established in 2006, Hong Kong Airlines is a full-service airline firmly rooted in Hong Kong. The airline flies to 30 destinations across the Asia Pacific, and currently maintains interline and codeshares with multiple airline partners and ferry service providers. Hong Kong Airlines operates an all-Airbus fleet. It has been awarded the internationally acclaimed four-star rating from Skytrax since 2011. For more information, please visit hongkongairlines.com or our social media channels on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

