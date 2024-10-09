Hong Kong Calling: Coldplay Fans, Experience the 'Music of the Spheres' World Tour in April 2025

NewsVoir

Hong Kong, October 9: Missed out on Coldplay's India tour? Hong Kong beckons! Hong Kong offers a unique opportunity to witness the electrifying 'Music of the Spheres' World Tour while also exploring an exciting destination that has something to offer for everyone. Mark your calendars for April 9th, 11th, and 12th, 2025, when Coldplay will rock the brand-new Hong Kong Kai Tak Stadium, a state-of-the-art venue designed to host world-class sporting events and concerts. Coldplay will be the first major act at this new stadium with 50,000 seating capacity.

Coldplay's 'Music of the Spheres' Tour has achieved monumental success, joining Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' in grossing over $1 billion. With nearly 9.3 million tickets sold, the tour has solidified Coldplay's status as a global music phenomenon.

Secure Your Coldplay Tickets:

* Choose from multiple ticket categories, with ticket prices starting at HK$399 (~4,307 INR). Options include seated and standing options.

* Elevate your concert experience: Consider the exclusive Kubik Experiences for HK$3,499 (~37,774 INR) or Floris Early-Entry Experiences for HK$2,799 (~30,217 INR) for VIP access.

Get Your Tickets Now:

* General Public Sale: Starts on October 10th, 2024. Tickets will be available through the City Line website.

While you're there, immerse yourself in Hong Kong's rich heritage, stunning landscapes, world-class cuisine, and endless shopping opportunities.

Discover Hong Kong: Your Visa-Free Gateway to Culture, Cuisine, and Entertainment

With visa-free entry and direct flights from India, Hong Kong is the perfect destination for an unforgettable adventure. Enjoy the pleasant weather in April while exploring the city's vibrant mix of experiences.

From the trendy restaurants of Lan Kwai Fong and SoHo to the historic charm of Stanley Market, Hong Kong offers a diverse range of options. If you're looking for a challenging hike, a relaxing day at the beach, or a peaceful stroll through a park, you'll find plenty of opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors in this city. Foodie enthusiasts can indulge their taste buds with world-class Cantonese cuisine at renowned restaurants like Tim Ho Wan or Maxim's Palace, or savour the flavours of local street food.

And of course, you can't miss out on Hong Kong's vibrant nightlife scene! Dance the night away at CE La Vi, sip on craft drinks at The Old Man, or catch a live performance at Lan Kwai Fong. Hong Kong offers something for everyone.

After exploring Hong Kong's vibrant culture and enjoying stunning views, relax in world-class accommodations like The Peninsula or The Ritz Carlton. Enjoy impeccable service, luxurious amenities, and a restful night's sleep. Book your trip early to secure the best deals and experience all that Hong Kong has to offer.

Make your Coldplay concert experience unforgettable with Klook's exclusive packages!

These curated packages combine concert tickets with luxurious hotel stays for a seamless and unforgettable trip. Whether you prefer lavish 4-5 star accommodations or comfortable 3-4 star options, Klook has you covered. Packages start at an affordable HK$2,580 (~27,853 INR), offering incredible value. Explore Klook's extensive offerings and personalise your trip: www.klook.com/blog/coldplay-hong-kong-2025.

Plan your dream trip to Hong Kong and experience the magic of Coldplay alongside the city's unique charm. Visit the HKTB website (www.discoverhongkong.com) for more travel inspiration and information.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is a government-subvented body tasked to market and promote Hong Kong as a travel destination worldwide and enhance visitors' experience once they arrive. These include making recommendations to the Government and other relevant bodies on the range and quality of visitor facilities.

The HKTB's missions are to maximise the social and economic contribution made by tourism to the community of Hong Kong and to consolidate Hong Kong's position as a unique, world-class, and most desired destination.

