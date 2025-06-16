Hong Kong-Delhi flight undergoing checks after technical issue, passengers being assisted: Air India

New Delhi, June 16 An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flight is currently undergoing technical checks after it returned to Hong Kong on Monday shortly after taking off to Delhi due to a technical snag, the airline said.

The airline said in a statement that the aircraft, operating as AI315, landed safely and all passengers are being provided assistance.

According to an Air India spokesperson, the flight returned as a precaution after the pilot detected a possible issue mid-air.

"The flight landed safely at Hong Kong and is undergoing checks as a matter of abundant precaution," the spokesperson said.

"Alternative arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to Delhi as soon as possible," the airline added.

Air India also confirmed that all necessary on-ground assistance is being provided to minimise the inconvenience caused by the unexpected disruption.

This incident comes amid heightened scrutiny following the tragic crash of flight AI171 last week. That flight, also operated by a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, was en route from Ahmedabad to London when it crashed shortly after takeoff.

The aircraft collided with a doctors' hostel at BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad, resulting in the deaths of 241 of the 242 people on board, as well as casualties on the ground.

The only survivor, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, is currently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Air India, in a statement issued on Sunday, expressed deep gratitude to the Central and Gujarat governments for their support in the aftermath of the AI171 tragedy.

The airline also acknowledged the tireless efforts of doctors and staff at Ahmedabad’s Civil and Rajasthan Hospitals, and the continuous support provided by Tata Group companies to the families of the victims.

Last week, Air India also announced an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the families of each person who lost their lives in the tragic AI171 plane crash in Ahmedabad.

The same amount will be given to the sole survivor as well. This compensation is in addition to the Rs 1 crore financial assistance already pledged by Tata Sons.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor