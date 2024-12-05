Hong Kong to Host its Largest Panda-themed Exhibition with 2,500 Panda Sculptures on Display at Four Iconic Landmarks

NewsVoir

Hong Kong, December 5: As a national treasure, the giant panda's rarity and heartwarming, adorable appearance has captivated the world. In Hong Kong, the panda craze shows no signs of slowing down, from the anticipated arrival of two new pandas in December to the locally born panda twins earlier. After the successful summer exhibition "100% DORAEMON & FRIENDS Tour (Hong Kong)", the creative brand AllRightsReserved (ARR) is once again setting the stage for a new wave of excitement by organising Hong Kong's largest panda exhibition, PANDA GO! FEST HK. The exhibition will showcase 2,500 panda sculptures in eight unique designs.

The PANDA GO! FEST HK kicked off with a grand welcoming ceremony on December 2 at one of the Hangars, within the restricted area of Hong Kong International Airport, where 2,500 pandas were warmly welcomed.

These pandas will be creatively displayed across various locations around Hong Kong. They are visiting iconic landmarks with four exhibitions throughout the city, starting in December.

It was inspired by Hong Kong's own panda family, the PANDA GO! FEST HK also features six exclusive designs and introduces the special Hong Kong intellectual property (IP) - Panda Friends & Family Hong Kong (PFF HK) ARR invites both locals and tourists to dive into this immersive celebration that blends art, exhibition, and tourism. It promises not only a citywide celebration of the pandas' unique charm but also an atmosphere filled with joy and hope.

Organizer ARR Returns to Curate Again, Continuing a Decade-Long Bond with Pandas

The connection between giant pandas and the creative brand AllRightsReserved (ARR) runs deep. In 2014, ARR introduced the iconic "I AM HERE" giant panda installation in Chengdu, the home of pandas, which has since become a local landmark. Later that year, ARR launched the "1600 PANDAS WORLD TOUR IN HONG KONG: CREATIVITY MEETS CONSERVATION," captivating audiences across multiple cities worldwide and pioneering a new exhibition format by appearing at landmark locations through a series of flash exhibitions. For generations, pandas have been cherished as close companions by the people of Hong Kong, holding special meaning for both ARR and the city's residents.

Now, a decade later, with the arrival of four new members, the total number of giant pandas has been brought to six. Also, thanks to global panda conservation efforts, the giant panda population has now grown to over 2,500. This includes wild pandas, which have increased from around 1,600 to approximately 1,900, and over 600 captive pandas. Despite these advancements, pandas remain exceedingly rare.

Panda Go! Fest HK Returns with Eight New Panda Designs as 2,500 Pandas "On the Go"! As a result, ARR has decided to bring 2,500 panda sculptures back with a fresh new look. Continuing with Hong Kong as the central hub, ARR is set to create the city's largest panda-themed exhibition yet, gathering panda lovers and art enthusiasts while spreading panda culture to every corner of Hong Kong. For the PANDA GO! FEST HK, ARR has designed eight new panda designs, which will form a creative collection of 2,500 panda sculptures.

Visitors will have the chance to spot traces of giant pandas at various iconic landmarks across Hong Kong, bringing art closer to daily life and raising awareness about panda conservation. The highlight of the event is the appearance of 2,500 pandas in four public exhibitions starting from December 7, where they will meet locals and visitors alike. For details, visitors can check the official website pandago-fest.com.

The Exclusive Hong Kong IP, Panda Friends & Family Hong Kong, will Make Its Adorable Debut

When visiting the PANDA GO! FEST HK exhibitions, you will notice six particularly familiar and charming pandas among the crowd. ARR has specially created six new characters for Panda Friends & Family Hong Kong (PFF HK), an exclusive Hong Kong IP inspired by the city's panda family. These characters include Ying Ying, Le Le, and the newly added membersKeke*, An An*, and the twin pandas, "Big Sister*" and "Little Brother*" (*existing names). Each character incorporates their distinct personalities and physical traits with anthropomorphic elements, blending local cultural and lifestyle features to create a one-of-a-kind Hong Kong exclusive IP.

PFF HK will not only be part of the exhibition but also serve as Hong Kong's giant panda ambassadors. This IP may appear in other panda-related events hosted by various organisations. ARR has gifted this IP to Hong Kong. Organisations are incorporating PFF HK into different settings, actively driving culture and tourism. This initiative aims to spread joy, boost the economy, and infuse new energy into Hong Kong. During this event, all royalties generated from commercial activities will be fully donated to Ocean Park to support giant panda conservation efforts.

This exhibition also features renowned French artist Paulo Grangeon as the artistic consultant. With his meticulous attention to detail in every aspect of artistic creation, he has further refined and elevated the essence of pandas, ensuring that every sculpture and movement captures the panda's spirit to the fullest.

PANDA GO! Fest HK has also invited 11 renowned figures from various fields to create one-of-a-kind special-edition panda designs. The lineup includes Pharrell Williams, a renowned musician, artist, producer, and fashion designer; Huang Bo, a celebrated actor and director; Du Juan, a supermodel and actress; and Kasing Lung, the artist behind the creation of LABUBU, among others.

Most of these special-edition panda sculptures will be auctioned online for charity, with the highest bidder winning. Proceeds from the auction, with no deductions, will be donated in full to Ocean Park, supporting giant panda conservation efforts. Details of the charity sale will be announced later.

A National Treasure Promoting Cultural Exchange

The giant panda, a national treasure, carries profound cultural and ecological significance. As a Class I protected animal in China, the panda is an endemic species found only in the bamboo forests of Sichuan, Shaanxi, and Gansu provinces. Its rarity makes it incredibly precious. Symbolising good fortune and friendship, pandas often serve as cultural ambassadors, gifted to countries around the world. The two pairs of pandas previously sent to Hong Kong have accompanied generations of locals, and the new arrivals will continue to bring joy to the people of Hong Kong.

