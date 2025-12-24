Hong Kong to Host New Year Countdown at Chater Road with "New Hopes, New Beginnings" Light Performance to Spread Positivity and Blessings

NewsVoir

Hong Kong, December 24: The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) announced that this year's New Year Countdown will take place at the Chater Road Pedestrian Precinct in Central. The event will feature a brand-new format combining live performances by renowned singers and a light show, aiming to spread positive energy and heartfelt blessings. Additionally, HKTB has introduced a variety of countdown activities across Hong Kong on its website to make it easier for both locals and visitors to participate and welcome the New Year with new hopes.

A novel countdown showcase combining music and lights

From 11:30 pm on New Year's Eve to 00:10 am on New Year's Day, the event will feature a thrilling line-up of music performances. Headlining the event will be internationally acclaimed group Air Supply, performing a selection of their timeless classics, on top of live appearances by renowned local artists Jay Fung and Cloud Wan. There will also be performances from a children's choir and the Hong Kong Police Band, setting the stage for the countdown moment.

The walls of eight iconic buildings participating in the Immersive Light Show in Central will welcome the New Year with light projections of a giant countdown clock and seasonal patterns. These buildings will present a three-minute light performance, themed "New Hopes, New Beginnings," sending blessings to both the on-site audience and viewers worldwide This year's countdown event is fully supported by Hongkong Land, the partner for Winter Wonderland in Central.

Large screens will be set up in Chater Garden and Edinburgh Place with live broadcasts of the performances and countdown. Additionally, an outdoor live projection will be displayed at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui. A giant countdown clock will be shown on the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai, building anticipation as midnight approaches.

The New Year countdown will be broadcast live on a number of media channels, including the official HKTB website, DiscoverHongKong.com, HKTB's social media channels (Facebook & YouTube). HKTB will simultaneously broadcast the event via satellite to audiences around the world to welcome 2026. HKTB one-stop website showcases countdown activities across the city.

On New Year's Eve, various countdown activities will take place across the city, including the "New Year's Eve Countdown Party Moment" in Hong Kong Disneyland, and for the first time, a special countdown concert in West Kowloon Cultural District, as locals and visitors celebrate the arrival of 2026. HKTB's one-stop travel information portal provides a list of various countdown activities in Hong Kong to help the public plan their itinerary.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is a government-subvented body tasked with marketing and promoting Hong Kong as a travel destination worldwide and enhancing visitors' experience once they arrive. These include making recommendations to the Government and other relevant bodies on the range and quality of visitor facilities.

The HKTB's missions are to maximise the social and economic contribution made by tourism to the community of Hong Kong and to consolidate Hong Kong's position as a unique, world-class, and most desired destination

