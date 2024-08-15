Hong Leong Islamic Bank Survey: 65 per cent Malaysian Muslims Always Choose Shariah-Compliant Banking and Investment Products

PRNewswire

Kuala Lumpur [Malayasia], August 15: 65% of Malaysian Muslims will exclusively choose banking and investment products that are Shariah-compliant, according to a survey conducted by Hong Leong Islamic Bank ("HLISB" or the "Bank").

The survey was conducted among 690 Malaysian Muslims aged between 18 - 77 years old, most of whom recorded a median monthly household income of below RM10,000.

The Bank also discovered that 47% of Malaysian Muslims claim to be currently investing, wherein the top three products are Amanah Saham Nasional Berhad (ASB) funds, Tabung Haji savings and gold commodities, closely followed by Malaysian stocks and high income savings accounts. While there is the perception among respondents that Islamic investment products generate lower benefits, HLISB strives to ensure that its Shariah-compliant solutions are designed to be competitive against its conventional counterparts, providing customers who choose Islamic banking products with market-standard benefits and returns.

According to Dafinah Ahmed Hilmi, CEO of Hong Leong Islamic Bank, the survey results present an opportunity for the Bank to leverage on a growing market in offering a comprehensive wealth management approach aligned with Islamic wealth principles.

"Muslims make up around 63.5% of the population in Malaysia, and according to our survey, 65% exclusively choose Islamic banking products, reflecting the strong demand for banking and investment solutions that are Shariah-compliant. In Islamic banking, investments are not just about growing your personal wealth. It serves as a vital component within the Islamic wealth management ecosystem, an end-to-end framework that addresses the creation, accumulation, distribution, preservation, and purification of wealth. Built on Islamic values and Shariah principles, this comprehensive approach actively promotes altruism and social responsibility, ensuring risks and profits are shared between those who are in need and those who have excess.

The Bank is uniquely positioned as a financial intermediary to meet this demand with robust, innovative, and Shariah-compliant wealth management services, helping our customers tap into the Islamic investment space while ensuring their wealth is protected under an end-to-end Halal financial ecosystem. We want to be the ideal platform for Malaysians to start, grow, and diversify their Shariah-compliant investment portfolios."

The Bank's survey also revealed that 77% of Malaysian Muslims do not have a documented financial plan, despite 84% of respondents claiming to have the desire to be wealthy. This highlights the importance of a comprehensive Islamic wealth management strategy in educating Muslim individuals to build a financial future that aligns cohesively with Islamic principles.

HLISB's Head of Shariah, Akmal Solihi Mohd Yazid, highlighted the significance of Islamic wealth management, and how the Bank wants to help its customers utilize it to its full potential.

"In Islam, the acquisition, expenditure and preservation of wealth should be conducted properly and responsibly, adhering to Islamic principles. This has led to contemporary Muslim scholars creating a set of guidelines that ensures the entire wealth journey is in compliance with these Islamic rules. With a team of dedicated Shariah experts and a proven track record in Islamic finance, we ensure that our tailor-made wealth solutions meet these stringent Shariah guidelines while fulfilling the diversified needs of our customers."

Customers can easily embark on their Shariah-compliant investment journeys with HLISB providing access to various award-winning Islamic funds that have generated impressive returns over the years, such as HL Dana Makmur and HL Dana Maa'rof which produced five-year annualised returns of 18.45% and 11.41% respectively, as of 30 June 2024. For those looking for shorter term investments with lower risk, HLISB's Term Investment Account would be an alternative where customers can start investing with as low as RM500 for a 1, 3, 6, 9, or 12 month tenure.

In line with enhancing its Islamic wealth management advisory services, the Bank has also launched its wealth management podcast entitled "Market Matters with HLB", equipping the public with insights and knowledge regarding investments and HLB's wealth management solutions. Upcoming episodes include a deep dive into Islamic wealth management with HLB's brand ambassadors Lisa Surihani and Alif Satar.

