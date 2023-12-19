Honorary Doctorate Awarded to Dr. Umakant Choudhary & Dr. Bharat Mangal from Indore

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 19: The honorary doctorate awards conferred upon Umakant Choudhary and Bharat Mangal in New Delhi have brought to light the significant contributions made by individuals from diverse backgrounds. The ceremony, which took place at the India Habitat Centre, was a prestigious event attended by esteemed members of the global academic community.

Dr. Umakant Choudhary, a Deputy Superintendent of Police hailing from Madhya Pradesh, was recognized for his exceptional work in the field of 'community policing'. As the in-charge of Indore Rural, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication in ensuring the safety and well-being of the community.

On the other hand, Dr Bharat Mangal, a prominent businessman and Director of Mangal Group Indore, was honoured for his outstanding achievements in the realm of 'Mobile and satellite communications'. His innovative contributions have significantly impacted the technological landscape, earning him recognition on a global scale.

The presence of esteemed individuals such as Heikki Ranta Chairman, Finland Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vibha Sharma, Educator USA, Zena Chung President IKBCC, Dr Leila Mostofi, Deepika Joshi Education Consultant, Georgia, Pradeep Chaubey Educationist, London, UK, and Dr. P.K. Rajput Former Sr. Vice President Cadila Pharma Ltd further underscored the significance of the event. These honorary doctorate awards were bestowed upon individuals who have made exemplary contributions to their respective fields, further solidifying their status as eminent personalities within society.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor