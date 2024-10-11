Honorary Secretary of SGCCI Nirav Mandlewala appointed Co-Chairman of FICCI CMSME Surat region

Surat (Gujarat) [India] October 11: The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI)’s Honorary Secretary Mr. Nirav Mandlewala has been appointed as a Co-Chairman of Surat – Gujarat region of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry FICCI CMSME (Confederation of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises). Mr. Nirav Mandlewala has been entrusted with the responsibility of speedy development of MSME industries in entire South Gujarat including Surat as a Co-Chairman of Surat (Gujarat) Chapter of FICCI CMSME.

As a part of which FICCI CMSME in collaboration with The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) is going to organized the Gujarat MSME Summit – 2025 in January 2025 at Surat, in which guidance will be given to MSME entrepreneurs.

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises are an important pillar of the Indian economy, contributing significantly to employment, domestic production and exports. While the entire South Gujarat including Surat is the hub of MSMEs, MSMEs contribute 30 percent to India’s total GDP and 48 percent to total exports, Mr. Nirav Mandlewala has been entrusted with the responsibility of various activities aimed at developing the MSMEs of the entire South Gujarat including Surat in the right direction.

Acceptation the responsibility he said that, we will provide holistic grid to connect MSMEs with mentors, incubator, explore MSME with different government schemes and will execute interface between Industry, Government and regulators through workshops & conferences.

On this occasion, the office bearers including President of SGCCI Mr. Vijay Mewawala and National President of FICCI-CMSME Mr. Girish Luthra and National Vice President Dr. Harjinder Kaur Talwar, FICCI-CMSME Joint Director Ms. Dipti Pant and FICCI-CMSME Gujarat Regional Chairman Mr. Ankit Patel congratulated Mr. Nirav Mandlewala.

