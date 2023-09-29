Honoring the Defenders of the Digital Realm: Unveiling Silverse

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 29: In a captivating evening that celebrated the heroes of the cybersecurity domain in this digital age, Silverse, a prominent name in cybersecurity services, unveiled its vision and mission at an exclusive event themed "Defenders of the Digital Realm: A New Beginning." This extraordinary event recognized and applauded the cybersecurity fraternity as the true guardians of our nation's cyber landscape while creating a community to promote collaboration, create talent pool and share experiences to protect the businesses and communities at large.

The Birth of Silverse

Akshay Saluja, Executive Director of Silverskills (the parent company of Silverse), and Aftab Saloda, Senior VP and Head of Cybersecurity at Silverse, jointly unveiled the Silverse brand. With a shared vision to make a positive impact on the cybersecurity industry, they elaborated on the 'why' behind Silverse and their commitment to enhancing the cybersecurity landscape.

In-Depth Insights and Thought Leadership

The event continued with a thought-provoking panel discussion featuring Dr Pawan Duggal, one of the top four cyber lawyers in the world and advocate at the Supreme Court of India, and Aftab Saloda, the driving force behind Silverse's cybersecurity endeavors. The panel delved into critical topics, including the implications of the upcoming Digital Personal Data Protection Act, the transformative effects of emerging technologies like AI on cybersecurity, and insights to help organizations fortify their cybersecurity strategies.

Highlighting the unique gathering of cybersecurity luminaries, the evening saw an engaging session where these defenders of the digital realm shared their personal stories, offering a glimpse into the challenges and triumphs of their cybersecurity journeys.

A Night of Laughter and Connection

The journey began with a lighthearted exploration of the world of cybersecurity through a stand-up comedy act by none other than Saurabh Pandey, renowned for his Mic Drop performances. His witty insights had the audience in stitches, setting the tone for a night of engagement and camaraderie.

The event concluded with cocktail and dinner, creating an ideal setting for networking and forging connections. Attendees mingled, made memories, and relished the opportunity to connect with their fellow guardians.

Silverse is a specialized cybersecurity company dedicated to safeguarding the digital realm. With over two decades of deep domain expertise, Silverse develops industry-specific cybersecurity solutions designed to protect businesses in the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats.

"Defenders of the Digital Realm: A New Beginning" wasn't just an event; it was a celebration of those who dedicate themselves to protecting our digital world. Silverse's commitment to enhancing cybersecurity found its perfect stage, and the evening left attendees inspired and motivated to continue their essential work in safeguarding the digital landscape.

For more information about Silverse and its mission, please visit www.silverse.com.

