Honoring ventures for their exemplary performance to elevate the business scenarios

New Delhi (India), February 28: Business Connect hosted a grand gathering, International Corporate Conclave 2024 at the Hyatt Centric in New Delhi on February 21st, 2024. The conclave revolved around our theme, Transforming India Through Local to Glocal where the key distinguishers, Technology, Education and Entrepreneurship would pave the way for great success ahead. And owing to our extremely supportive business fraternity, the gathering was a grand success.

In this prestigious event, UNESCO MGIEP was recognized for its outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and was honored with Impact Recognition: Pioneer in Social & Emotional Learning in Transformative Education 2024. Setting benchmarks in the industry, they are creating ripples across the global landscape.

Social and Emotional Learning for Decision Makers – Leadership Training

UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP) is UNESCO's Category 1 institute which focuses on achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goal 4.7 towards education for building peaceful and sustainable societies across the world by developing programmes that promote social and emotional learning (SEL) and leveraging innovative digital pedagogies.

Why SEL for decision makers?

Decision-makers continuously face high-pressure situations. Evidence from various fields such as psychology, neuroscience, and physiology indicate that explicit training in SEL competencies can contribute to improved decision-making by building intellectual and emotional intelligence. However, training is limited and does not deploy a full SEL curriculum which caters to public officials specifically. UNESCO MGIEP has developed a leadership course comprising in-person training, online course, and a community of practice to deliver theory and practice of social and emotional competencies (SECs). The training will help in navigating and managing the impact of stress on well-being to ensure efficient and effective public service delivery; recognize the usefulness of emotional regulation in decision-making and empathize with the needs of the country's citizens to develop inclusive policies. The programme is certified by UNESCO MGIEP. To know more write to mgiep@unesco.org

The institution was honored alongside our long list of winners who were recognized for their outperformance in their business space. The list entails:

