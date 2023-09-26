Honour the Spirit of Motorcycling: Suzuki Motorcycle Announces Dates for the First Edition of Suzuki Matsuri

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 26: Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation has announced the inaugural edition of Suzuki Matsuri. To honour the Spirit of Motorcycling, Suzuki Matsuri will be an epic full-day event of fun and adventure for motorcycle enthusiasts. The first edition of Suzuki Matsuri will be on October 1, 2023, from 2 PM onwards at the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in the heart of New Delhi. Passes for the event are available exclusively on Paytm Insider.

Suzuki Matsuri promises an action-packed day for motorcycle enthusiasts and fans of all ages. From hands-on workshops, expert talks, and captivating displays, to electrifying performances, the event also promises thrilling track rides, an immersive experience for attendees in the rich tapestry of the motorcycling world. It's an unmissable opportunity for enthusiasts to engage, explore, and celebrate the two-wheel adventure.

Commenting on the occasion, Devashish Handa, EVP Sales, Marketing & After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “Suzuki Matsuri promises to be a remarkable fusion of passion, skill, and camaraderie, embodying the spirit of Suzuki. It is all about celebrating the true essence of motorcycling, a shared love for the road, and the thrill of riding. The celebration is our ode in deference to the Spirit of the Rider around whom our entire operations revolve.”

Arena & Workshops:

The heart of motorcycle culture lies at the Arena & Workshops section of Suzuki Matsuri 2023. In the Garage & Workshops area, riders can gain hands-on experience with toolkit usage tips, meet motorcycle influencers, master motorcycle photography with tips and tricks from experts, prioritize safety with a dedicated workshop, attend enlightening expert talks, and delve into the intricate art of B-Byoing guided by a seasoned professional. Meanwhile, the Arena section offers an array of experiences, including product display zones, diverse food options, showcases, captivating merchandise displays, captivating Manga Art and Animation, and a vibrant space for graffiti and customization. It's the perfect place to explore, engage, and celebrate the rich tapestry of the motorcycling world.

Artist Line-up:

Riders can immerse in an unforgettable experience as these top-notch artists prepare to take the stage at Suzuki Matsuri 2023:

1. Emcee: The charismatic Rustom K Patel will keep the energy high throughout the day.

2. DJ Netin: Don't miss the beats of DJ Netin, known for electrifying performances.

Track Arena Rides:

For a seeking adrenaline-pumping action, the Track Arena Rides at Suzuki Matsuri 2023 is the place to be. Registered riders can take the latest Suzuki models for a spin with Test Rides, witness the mastery of off-road riders during the Soft Enduro display, be awed by daring stunts at the Stunt Show performed by skilled riders, and test their riding skills at the Gymkhana course. It's an opportunity to experience the thrill of motorcycling in a controlled and safe environment while gaining deeper insights into the world of two-wheel adventure.

Ticket Information:

Tickets for Suzuki Matsuri 2023 for October 1st, 2023 at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Delhi are available exclusively at Paytm Insider.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor