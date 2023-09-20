HONOURING CULINARY EXCELLENCE –  FoodSuperstars – India's TOP 30 Chefs 2023 by Culinary Culture

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20: Culinary Culture is thrilled to announce the eagerly awaited second edition of FoodSuperstars – India's TOP 30 Chefs, the first and only awards platform dedicated to honouring the culinary maestros who bring flavour, innovation and passion to the country's vibrant food scene. This year, the annual event will take place in Goa in association with Campo Viejo as the Celebration Partner.

Following the resounding success of the inaugural edition in Delhi, FoodSuperstars returns to once again recognize and celebrate the culinary brilliance that defines India's diverse gastronomic landscape. The platform will release its much-awaited list of India's TOP 30 chefs of 2023 ranked in order from one to thirty at an invite only event on 21st September 2023 at the W, Goa.

The awards celebrate chefs' dedication and skills, making FoodSuperstars a prominent event in India's culinary calendar. Notably, awards are given directly to chefs, not their restaurants, allowing chefs to take recognition if they move. These rankings are entirely free from external influence or commercial bias, with no restaurant or hotel advertisements accepted. Besides the Top 30 ranking, special awards for Social Activism, Pastry, Young Chef, Food Legend, and Sustainable Cooking by Campo Viejo will be presented.

FoodSuperstars maintains strict confidentiality throughout its rigorous process, guaranteeing credibility and impartiality. A team of over 40 'FoodHunters' from across India meticulously scouts for culinary talent. Nominations are debated at a physical meeting, defending choices, and a final list is sent to Culinary Culture's Secret Jury, overseen by Vir Sanghvi. The nominated chefs are revealed only at the awards ceremony, maintaining secrecy and authenticity.

Unlike last year, this year, FoodSuperstars includes both Indian and Expat chefs, regardless of their country of origin, as long as they work in India. The only requirement for the FoodSuperstars Top 30 is that the chef must currently cook in an Indian restaurant, hotel, delivery, or catering kitchen.

Vir Sanghvi, Chairman, Culinary Culture says, "While many platforms recognize restaurants, FoodSuperstars is the first platform that has been created to shine the spotlight on Chefs' endeavors, to remind us of the real heroes who work with their hands to create the food that brings us so much joy. We had a very successful first edition last year, as we came out of the pandemic and we are looking forward to bringing the industry together in Goa this time for a celebration of culinary excellence."

Last year, Chef Manish Mehrotra from Indian Accent secured the prestigious title of India's No. 1 Chef, a testament to his dedication and innovation in shaping the culinary scene. Chef Mehrotra expressed, "This concept of FoodSuperstars focusing only on chefs was very much needed, it is here and it will inspire a new generation of Chefs." This year, Chef Mehrotra will not be eligible to be part of the rankings as he enters the Hall of Fame and will be honored at the ceremony.

Campo Viejo wines express the vibrancy and colour of modern-day Spain, blending traditional and progressive winemaking methods. They are a reflection of heritage, history and curiosity that beautifully celebrate the culinary brilliance that defines India's diverse gastronomic landscape. Chandni Dhundia, Category Head, Wines, Pernod Ricard India, said, "We are excited to celebrate this edition of FoodSuperstars with Campo Viejo. We celebrate these culinary artistes who are capable of making something simply extraordinary, with the same passion we put into each bottle. We look forward to toasting to their excellence with our wines."

FoodSuperstars 2nd Edition promises to be a spectacular celebration of culinary creativity and excellence, fostering a deeper appreciation for the culinary arts in India.

About Culinary Culture

Culinary Culture stands tall as India's definitive voice in food. Co-founded by Vir Sanghvi and Sameer Sain, it represents a comprehensive movement that encompasses every facet of the culinary landscape in India.

