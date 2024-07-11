Honouring Excellence: The Indian Alert Recognizes 50 Leading Entrepreneurs of 2024

New Delhi [India], July 11: The Indian Alert proudly announces the successful execution of the second edition of “50 Entrepreneurs of the Year 2024,” further expanding its remarkable initiatives. Following the success of the “National Achievers Award,” which honours individuals who have redefined success in their fields and brought pride to their cities, this event seeks to spotlight visionary business leaders across India. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, India is becoming a hub of entrepreneurship, and this initiative aims to inspire ordinary people to achieve extraordinary success through the stories of 50 accomplished entrepreneurs.

On 7 July 2024, the ITC Welcome Hotel in Delhi buzzed with excitement as The Indian Alert celebrated the “50 Entrepreneurs of the Year 2024.” This grand event recognized entrepreneurs from various states who have excelled in their fields and significantly contributed to their regions and society. Awarded in diverse categories, these 50 visionary business leaders were honoured in an unprecedented celebration of entrepreneurship.

Shantanu Rana – Founder of MR. CORN – Excellence in the field of QSR restaurants Amit Gulati – Business Owner of Greenhouse Lighting by G&G Traders – Excellence in the field of Handcrafted Wooden Home Decor Lighting Rohit Gupta – COO & Co-Founder of College Vidya – Excellence in the field of Building India’s Most Trusted Online Education Platform Renuka (Renu K) – Founder & CEO of Indo Nippon Enterprises Pvt Ltd. – Excellence in the field of Innovative Design & Build Interior Mehul Purohit – Founder & CEO of Multiphase Digital – Excellence in the field of PR & Digital Branding Abhish Krishnan CEO, Vaisak T Rajan, CFO – E canna Coin Digital Asset and Wealth Management Private Limited – Excellence in the field of Crypto Shivam Kushwaha – Founder of Cloudastra Technologies (OPC) Private Limited – Excellence in the field of software agency Nikhil Gill – Founder of Shalom India Travels – Excellence in the field of Tour and Travel Services in North India Dr. Mamta Sindhu Thory – CEO and Founder of Mamta Akashic Reader – Excellence in the field of Akashic Tarot Fateh/Sahiil – Director / Advisor of Vira – Excellence In the field of Women Apparel Navdeep Ahuja – Founder – Director of Patsav Academy – Excellence in the field of Media & Entertainment Education Dr. Sougat Dasgupta – Founder & CEO of Astroanswer – Excellence in the field of Astrology & Vastu Sudhir Kove – Cofounder & CEO of Sudhir Kove Life Transformation Academy – Excellence in the field of Training and Coaching Madhusudan Aggarwal – Director of Jivaa Machinery Global Private Limited – Excellence in the field of Plastic Machinery Manufacturer Keshav Mangla – Director of Safehawk Workwear Pvt Ltd – Excellence in the field of Manufacturer Of Safety Workwear Dr. Dimple Ranawat – CEO & Founder of Divine Iris – Soulful Healing Studio – Excellence in the field of Holistic Well-Being, Healing and Life Transformation Priyanshu Goel – Director of MUI INDIA LIMITED – Excellence in the field of Manufacturer of PVC Pipes & Fittings Susmita Gupta – Founder of Ed Innova and Anaghtara Jewellery – Excellence in the field of PR and Communications, creative branding, D2C product manufacturing and selling Dr Anu Binny – Founder of Anu Binny – Design Your Best Life – Impact

Revanth Koppisetti – Founder of Brand Buzz – Excellence In the field Of B2C Mobile Application Development Radhicka Vij Khatri – Owner of Skinbyradhicka – Excellence In the field Of Cosmetologist (facial aesthetics ) Adv. Mudit Dadhich (CPA) – Director Of Markmybrand – Excellence In the field of Intellectual Property Rights & Startup Legal Professional Manoj Jaglan – Director of Haptron – Excellence in the field of Franchise Models in IT Education Dr. Alok Kashyap – CEO & FOUNDER Of YATIKEN SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS – Excellence in the Field of IT Development Start to End, IT Consulting and Digital Marketing Dr Swapnil Bhujbal & Mrs Pooja Swapnil Bhujbal – Directors of Archiplex 3D visualisations and planning- Architectural Designers Saqib Khan – Founder & Owner of Jai Hind Enterprises – Excellence in the field of mobile audio accessories Aman Maskeen – CEO & Founder of Elite Talkers – Excellence in professional English Communication Training Shivani Shah – Founder and CEO of Vision Academy and LTF – Excellence in the field of International Education Nishita Aggarwal – Founder of The Event Designer – Excellence in the Field of Luxury Wedding Planning and Design Ashish Poddar – Founder/CEO of Surender Poddar & Co (Spc Groups) – Excellence in the field of Accounting & Taxation solutions Md Fahim Anjum – Co-founder Director of Infinity Eduversity – Excellence in the field of Education Counselor Dr. Suneeta Pandey – Academic and Administrative Incharge of City Montessori College, Aliganj Himanshi & Karann Talwar – Partners Of MKT Foods LLP – Excellence In The Field Of Frozen Food Surendra Kumar – CEO of Regalo Kitchens Pvt. Ltd – Excellence in Modular Kitchen Adv. Vishrut Relan – Founder of Relan’s Legal – Excellence In the field of Legal Services 2023-2024 Viral Sakhiya – Founder & CEO Of Pride Educare India Pvt Ltd – Excellence in the field of Best Business Coach for SME Sharvan Kumar Vishwakarma – Chairman of Shankh Aviation Private Limited [Shankh Air] – Emerging Entrepreneur in Aviation Gurmeet Singh – Director of Hair Wig House Private Limited – Excellence in the field of Non-Surgical Hair Replacement Yusuf – Founder of AL-EduCare – Excellence in the field of Medical Education Guidance Award. Prashant Singh – Founder of The India Art Investment Co. Pvt Ltd – Haath Ka Bana – Excellence in the field of Sustainable Impact Craft Company Amit Kumar – Founder & Director of Digital Sampark – Excellence in the field of PR Consultant Ahmad Raza – Director of SAMT Global Education Pvt Ltd – Excellence in Abroad Medical Admission Umashankar Sharma – Chief Executive Officer of Rooflux Tiles and Sanitary Pvt Ltd – Tiles manufacturing (Construction material) Jitender Sharma – Founder of Getway India Holidays – Excellence in the Field of Travel Company Yash Parashar – CEO of ReachCure of Excellence in the Field of Healthcare Marketing

Paras Arora – Founder of Crazy Corner – Excellence in the field of caterers Abhishek Gami – Founder & Managing Director of United Wolfram Pvt Ltd – Excellence in the field of Powder Metallurgy & Rare Metals The ceremony was graced by a constellation of notable personalities. Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt served as the chief guest, presenting the awards to the selected entrepreneurs. Dr. Taara Malhotra has also graced the occasion with her presence as Special Guest. The panel discussion on ‘The Entrepreneurial Mindset’ featured esteemed speakers like Dr. Anu Binny, Founder of Anu Binny-Design Your Life; Rohit Gupta, COO & Co-Founder of College Vidya; and Renuka, Founder & CEO of Indo Nippon Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. Their insightful discussions captivated the audience and provided invaluable perspectives on the entrepreneurial spirit.

Vansh Mehra, Founder and Director of Digisharks Communications Pvt. Ltd., commended the initiative while addressing the distinguished gathering. He emphasized that honouring these visionary leaders is a crucial step in recognizing the individuals who form the foundation of India’s burgeoning economic trends and success stories.

