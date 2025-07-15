Honouring H.H. Dalai Lama's 90th: Dr. Dinesh Shahra Celebrates with Children at Happy Home & School for the Blind

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15: On the auspicious occasion of His Holiness the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday, a heartwarming celebration took place at Happy Home & School for the Blind, where childrendespite their visual impairmentsradiated boundless joy, innocence, and compassion. The event beautifully embodied His Holiness's enduring message: "Share your joy with others."

Dr. Dinesh Shahra, renowned industrialist, author, and philanthropist, graced the occasion with his heartfelt presence. He presented his book dedicated to H.H. The Dalai Lama and shared a soul-stirring moment with the children by singing a special song composed in honour of His Holiness. The chorus of voiceschildren and adults alikecreated an atmosphere filled with love, harmony, and unity.

Reflecting on the experience, Dr. Shahra shared: "These children, though visually impaired, have eyes full of heart. Their openness reminded me not to dwell on what we lack, but to cherish what we haveand what we can give."

The children offered moving tributes to His Holiness through speeches, music, and joyful interactions with Dr. Shahra. What began as a celebration evolved into a powerful expression of the values that H.H. The Dalai Lama representskindness, presence, and unconditional love.

Ms. Meher Banaji, Director of Happy Home & School for the Blind, expressed her sincere gratitude to Dr. Shahra and the Dinesh Shahra Foundation for choosing to commemorate the life and teachings of H.H. The Dalai Lama in the presence of the children. She acknowledged the Foundation's ongoing commitment to spreading the message of loving-kindness and uplifting communities who embody these values so naturally.

Through his foundation and literary contributions, Dr. Dinesh Shahra continues to champion the principles of happiness, oneness, and sustainable living. Events like this are not just symbolic tributesthey reflect a deeper mission to foster a more compassionate, conscious, and inclusive India by touching young hearts and inspiring collective harmony.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor