Hope & Harmony – A Collection of Songs and Poems by Arman Chaturvedi

New Delhi [India], September 26: I Can’t Breathe: An Anthology of Songs is a debut book of poetry by Arman Chaturvedi, a young author, musician and activist. The book is inspired by the global movement for racial justice and human rights. The book contains over 40 poems and some deep, insightful philosophies for life, written in the form of a song or slogan, that express the poet’s feelings and thoughts on various issues related to racism, discrimination, oppression, violence, bullying, solidarity, hope and life.

The book is divided into five sections, each with a different theme and tone. The first section, titled “I Can’t Breathe”, is a tribute to the victims of police brutality and racial discrimination. The poems in this section are angry, sad, and defiant as they denounce the injustice and violence that people face every day. The second section, titled “We Shall Overcome”, is a celebration of the strength and resilience of the oppressed people who fight for their rights and dignity. The poems in this section are optimistic, uplifting, and empowering, as they affirm the values of freedom, equality, and justice. The third section, titled “Imagine”, is a reflection on the possibilities of a better world where people live in harmony and respect each other’s differences. The poems in this section are imaginative, creative, and visionary, as they explore the themes of love, peace, and diversity. The fourth section, titled “Stand Up”, is a call to action for the people who want to make a change in the world. The poems in this section are motivational, inspirational, and courageous, as they urge the readers to join the movement for social change and to stand up for what is right. The fifth section, titled “One Love”, is a message of hope and gratitude for the people who support and care for each other. The poems in this section are heartfelt, sincere, and compassionate, as they express the poet’s appreciation and love for his family, friends, and fellow activists.

This anthology is a remarkable work of poetry that captures the spirit and emotions of the times we live in. Chaturvedi uses a variety of poetic devices and techniques to create songs that are both lyrical and powerful. He draws inspiration from various musical genres and artists to create songs that are diverse and appealing to different audiences. Arman displays maturity and empathy way beyond his years.

The book is not only a poetic expression of the author’s personal views and experiences but also a reflection of the collective voice and struggle of millions of people around the world who face discrimination, bullying or oppression in some form or another. It is also a celebration of love for our friends and family. This book of songs can be sung or performed by anyone who wants to join the chorus of change. It is a book of hope that inspires us to believe that we can make a difference in the world if we raise our voices together. A must-read for young people!

