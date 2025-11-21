Hope in Motion: Where Impact Meets Entertainment -- and Stories Move from Awareness to Action

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 21: In Uttar Pradesh, Breakthrough's Seeds of Change shows how storytelling can shift gender norms and redefine what leadership looks like in India's fields.

Hundreds of kilometres away in the heartland of Uttar Pradesh, four young women Anuradha, Mansa, Manisha, and Sanjana are quietly rewriting India's agricultural story. For generations, women here have sown, weeded, and harvested. But they rarely decided what to grow, how to sell, or who owned the land. That domain belonged to men until now.

Through Breakthrough's long-term engagement in rural communities, these young women began questioning the status quo and discovered that the power to lead, negotiate, and own was not a privilege, but a right.

The result was transformative: an all-women farmers' collective, reclaiming spaces long dominated by men. Today, they take decisions on farming together, cultivate confidence alongside crops, and are redefining what leadership looks like in India's fields.

"Their story proves that when women lead, equality grows stronger and communities thrive," says Vimala Rajkumari, Creator of Hope in Motion, a four-part documentary series streaming on JioHotstar. "The idea behind the series is to make these invisible stories visible to take the language of impact out of boardrooms and policy papers, and into the mainstream."

A new language for impact storytelling

Hope in Motion is not a campaign film. It's a cultural moment an experiment in what its creator calls impact entertainment. The series, supported by CSR and foundation partners such as Flipkart Foundation, United Breweries Limited, American India Foundation, and Breakthrough, captures what social transformation truly looks like on the ground one life, one community, one ripple at a time.

The Seeds of Change episode featuring Breakthrough's work digs deep into gender and social norms that shape rural India. In a country where women constitute 64.4% of the agricultural workforce, yet remain largely invisible in ownership and decision-making, the episode poses a quiet but radical question:

Who gets to be called a farmer?

Beyond awareness: shifting narratives

For years, Breakthrough has worked to shift gender norms across India by fostering aspiration, agency, negotiation, and leadership in young people. The women of Seeds of Change embody that philosophy.

Challenging gender norms takes courage and collective strength. These women farmers are proof that equality grows where women lead", says Pritha Chatterjee, Lead - Organisational Positioning, Breakthrough

Their story isn't framed in charity or empowerment tropes it's about agency and equality. And Hope in Motion ensures that such stories aren't confined to NGO reports or academic panels. They're now finding space on prime-time screens, reaching audiences who can influence perception and policy alike.

"We've always believed that social change needs a cultural shift," says Vimala Rajkumari. "Storytelling is how you move people emotionally before you move them structurally. That's why Hope in Motion exists to build a bridge between awareness and action."

From awareness to action

As India charts its path to the Sustainable Development Goals, such narratives remind us that gender equality isn't an abstract goal it's growing, quite literally, in the fields of Uttar Pradesh.

And as Hope in Motion continues to spotlight real people driving real change, it quietly signals a larger shift one where purpose and storytelling walk hand in hand.

Watch 'Seeds of Change' https://www.hotstar.com/in/shows/hope-in-motion/1271463219/seeds-of-change/1271463740/watch?search_query=hop

Produced by Vsual Brewery, in collaboration with Breakthrough.

