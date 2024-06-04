Horticulture production in India declined marginally in 2023-24: Agriculture ministry estimates

New Delhi [India], June 4 : India's horticulture production in 2023-24 is estimated at approximately 352.23 million tonnes, reflecting a decrease of about 32.51 lakh tonnes (0.91 per cent) compared to the final estimates of 2022-23.

As per the 2023-24 second estimate, vegetable production is likely to decline, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said in a release.

The production of onions, potatoes, brinjal (eggplant), and other vegetables is expected to decline, as anticipated in the the second advance estimate of 2023-24.

Onion production is projected to drop significantly from 302.08 lakh tonnes last year to 242.12 lakh tonnes in 2023-24, marking a decrease of about 60 lakh tonnes.

The production of fruits is expected to reach 112.63 million tonnes, driven primarily by increases in the yields of bananas, limes/lemons, mangoes, guavas, and grapes.

The vegetable production is projected to be around 204.96 million tonnes.

However, the production of apples and pomegranates is anticipated to decrease compared to the previous year.

The vegetable production is projected to be around 204.96 million tonnes with an increase in bottlegourd, bittergourd, cabbage, cauliflower, and tomato output.

Potato production is also expected to decline to around 567.62 lakh tonnes, down by about 34 lakh tonnes, primarily due to reduced outputs in Bihar and West Bengal.

In contrast, tomato production is expected to increase by 3.98 per cent, reaching approximately 212.38 lakh tonnes in 2023-24 compared to around 204.25 lakh tonnes last year. This highlights a mixed trend in horticulture production across different crops in the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor