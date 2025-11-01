HortiRoad2India Unveils Actionable Blueprint to Transform Indian Agriculture Through Indo-Dutch Collaboration

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 1: NLHortiRoad2India charted a comprehensive roadmap aimed at transforming Indian agriculture via sustainable, tech-enabled, and joint Indo-Dutch solutions. A landmark press conference in New Delhi marked a key moment in the three-year public-private partnership between the Government of the Netherlands and global leaders in Dutch greenhouse horticulture technology.

NLHortiRoad2India also engaged with regional stakeholders and media in Bengaluru and Chandigarh. A key highlight of the Bengaluru engagement was a farm-to-table dinner where stakeholders explored sustainable horticulture via a distinctive culinary experience.

Furthermore, as the breadbasket of India, the state of Punjab features extensive fertile plains, a strong farming heritage, and a deep inclination towards innovation. Realizing the immense potential of the region, NLHortiRoad2India held holistic discussions with stakeholders to further strengthen both quality and yield outcomes.

Over the past three years, the NLHortiRoad2India team engaged with hundreds of stakeholders across India to comprehend the real challenges, including post-harvest losses, food safety, labour conditions, grading inefficiencies, and the absence of accessible financing.

These insights shaped strategic solutions that led to the blueprint, which adopts a holistic ecosystem approach. This includes cutting-edge greenhouse technology, market linkages, training, education, and long-term financing. The partnership has already identified and onboarded pioneering agri-entrepreneurs who are progressive farmers with the mindset, networks, and credibility to pilot high-tech greenhouse projects. These pilots will be operational by the end of 2026 and will serve as proof of concept for scalable, region-specific models that can be adapted across India based on climate, crop type, and market proximity.

NLHortiRoad2India also highlighted the urgent need to shift public perception and policy around fresh produce in India, as many of the fruits and vegetables consumed today contain significant chemicals and are grown under unsustainable conditions.

"NLHortiRoad2India is expanding its scope to include mid- and low-tech solutions for crops with varying market values. The partnership is also fostering start-up collaborations between Indian and Dutch innovators to jointly develop technologies and establish local production units, creating employment, reducing costs, and bolstering the regional agri-tech framework across India and Africa," said Mr. Desh Ramnath, India Director at Dutch Greenhouse Delta and Coordinator of NLHortiRoad2India.

In addition, NLHortiRoad2India not only aims to address environmental and health concerns but also enhance farmer income, reduce food waste, and elevate transparency across the supply chain. With solutions tailored for growers, retailers, chefs, and consumers, the initiative aims to drive India towards safer, more sustainable food choices.

"NLHortiRoad2India, we are building bridges between Dutch innovation and Indian ambition for inclusive growth, enhancing food safety and climate-smart agriculture. By aligning technology with local requirements, we are unlocking new possibilities for healthier produce and resilient food systems that benefit both nations and inspire global collaboration," said Ms. Tiffany Meijer, Project Manager for International Trade at InnovationQuarter & Rotterdam Partners & Co-coordinator, HortiRoad2India.

The conference concluded with a strong message that the future of food is clean, green, and collaborative, led by innovation, inclusivity, and global partnerships.

About HortiRoad2India:

HortiRoad2India brings together the Netherlands' world-leading horticulture ecosystem to support India's transition toward modern, sustainable greenhouse farming. Working closely with the Netherlands Embassy and Agricultural Office, the initiative helps Indian partners build and upgrade greenhouses using IoT, AI, and other advanced technologies producing high-quality fruits and vegetables with less water, energy, and chemical use.

