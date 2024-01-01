Hostkicker Empowers Student Dreams with Free Hosting Amidst 'Make in India' Drive

ATK

New Delhi [India], January 1: Hostkicker, a leading web hosting provider, is making a significant impact by offering free shared hosting exclusively for students. This groundbreaking move follows Hostkicker's recent success in securing a substantial half-million-dollar funding with a clear mission: to empower students' growth, self-reliance, and success.

In an effort to empower students' aspirations, and with the recent acquisition of ServerByt, a platform dedicated to supporting Indian students, Hostkicker is committed to providing better resources and support across India. The company is eager to grow together with India's future leaders - its students.

"Our mission perfectly aligns with the 'Make in India' campaign," emphasized Hostkicker. "We are dedicated to nurturing investments, encouraging innovation, developing skills, safeguarding intellectual property, and building excellent infrastructure, all with a focus on the student community."

This resonates with the vision of 'Make in India' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the significant role students play in shaping India's future. "At Hostkicker, students are at the core of our company and the driving force of India's future," stated Hostkicker. "Through our provision of free hosting, we aim to fuel their dreams, offering the essential tools for growth, innovation, and transformative ideas."

Hostkicker's initiative goes beyond just supporting students; it's a testament to their commitment to nurturing dreams and fostering the next generation of innovators in India. For more information about Hostkicker's free hosting offering and eligibility criteria for students, visit the Hostkicker website to discover how they can embark on this transformative journey.

