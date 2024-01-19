Hotel The Centrum Lucknow to grandly welcome guests on 22nd January with 'Ram Stuti': Sarvesh Goel

PNN

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 19: Preparations are in full swing across the country for the inauguration of Ram Temple on 22nd January. Not only people residing in India are full of emotions, but Indians living abroad are also expressing their feelings on Ram Mandir through different mediums.

On one hand, the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh is gearing up with all its might for the Ram Temple Consecration, While on the other hand, educational institutions and schools in the country and states are organizing various programs for the Consecration of the Ram Temple to be held on 22nd January in Ayodhya.

In this regard, before an ongoing meeting of all party MLAs held at The Centrum Hotel in Lucknow today, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana performed 'Ram Stuti' by lighting a lamp in front of the colossal picture of Lord Rama.

Along with Honourable Speaker Satish Mahana, Ministers of Uttar Pradesh Anil Rajbhar, Nand Gopal Nandi, Vijay Lakshmi, Sanjeev Gond and MLAs of other parties were also present on the occasion. All the dignitaries also lit lamps and worshipped Lord Shri Ram.

On this occasion, children of GD Goenka Public School Lucknow performed Ram Stuti and also presented bhajans.

Sarvesh Goel, promoter of Hotel The Centrum and Chairman of Mansingh Goel Group, was also present during the entire program and he also lit the lamp. Goel appreciated the school children for presenting a beautiful bhajan.

Talking to the media, Goel said, "Today the name of lord Shri Ram became the center of faith not only for the entire country but for the whole world. It is our good fortune that we are residents of the country and state where Lord Shri Ram was born. And it is even more joyful that today, after five hundred years, we are witnessing the re-establishment of Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya. I think this is the most joyful and important event of this century."

Thousands of devotees from all over the country and abroad are ready to throng Ayodhya for the inauguration of Ram Temple. Yogi government along with the center is working tirelessly to make the grand event successful. Every intersection and buildings from the capital Lucknow to Ayodhya are being decorated.

On the question of preparedness of the hotel, Sarvesh Goel said, "The Centrum is always ready to provide excellent service to its guests. We have given the best hospitality to everyone from the G20 participants to the players of the England Cricket World Cup team. I feel the choice of our customers and best hospitality has played an important role in achieving the five-level hotel rating in a city like Lucknow, and we will continue to be known for our excellent services. The Centrum is the first choice for every guest coming for the Ram Mandir inauguration, and we have made special preparations for each of our guests who made us the most preferred hotel in the town."

To celebrate the Ram Temple Inauguration as a national festival, the Yogi government has declared January 22, a dry day, along with a holiday in all the educational institutions across Uttar Pradesh.

For more information, kindly visit https://thecentrum.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor